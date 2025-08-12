Jennifer Lopez reveals a sizzling look in curve-hugging bodysuit

Jennifer Lopez proved that she is an ageless wonder in an Instagram post that saw the performer share her take on Parisian chic.

The 56-year-old looked incredible in a black bodysuit and sheer black tights featuring floral designs that adorned her long legs.

She added black ankle-strap stilettos and chunky gold bangles to the outfit, completing it with a black beret.

The star wore her long brunette locks down in subtle waves, and opted for a smokey eye, a nude lip and bronzed cheeks.

Jennifer's fans ran to the comment section to proclaim her beauty, with one writing, "I don't know if we were ready for this post…" while another added, "World's most beautiful woman."

"Million dollar legs!" another chimed in, while a fourth exclaimed, "It is not fair to look this way."

Highs and lows

© Instagram Jennifer stunned fans with her sultry look

The mother of two is currently on her Up All Night tour, which has hit cities like Madrid, Warsaw, Bucharest and Abu Dhabi.

After her tour, she will return to the stage for her Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace, kicking off on December 30.

Jennifer is glowing amid her new era, just a year after her personal and professional life took a series of blows.

© Instagram The star epitomized Parisian chic

She divorced her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, in August 2024, following the announcement that her This Is Me…Now tour was canceled.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," a statement from her reps read at the time. She then shared an emotional apology to her adoring fans, and reassured them of her return.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," Jennifer said in a statement.

Comeback queen

© Anadolu via Getty Images Jennifer was forced to cancel her 2024 tour

The "Let's Get Loud" singer then explained her decision in a candid sit-down with Interview magazine in October.

"I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life," she said.

"And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

© Instagram The performer spent time with her children during her hiatus

"I can't wait to get back out there," she added. "I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers."

Jennifer's fanbase has certainly been enjoying her comeback, with the dancer proving just how professional she really is in the face of a wardrobe malfunction.

© Getty She suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in July

During her birthday show in July, she was wearing a stunning gold bikini with a matching fringe skirt, which fell off to reveal metallic gold underwear while she was addressing the crowd.

"I'm out here in my underwear," she quipped. "That's gonna be everywhere. I'm glad that they reinforced that costume. And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."