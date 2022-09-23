Where are the stars of Dawson's Creek now? The drama ran from 1998 until 2003

Classic drama Dawson's Creek was huge back in its day, and it seems its popularity has continued. Not only has the series been brought back into die-hard fans' lives thanks to it being available to stream on Netflix in some regions, but it has gained a new audience in the process.

MORE: The real reason Gilmore Girls ended after 7 seasons - and why fans have mixed feelings on the revival

The show, which ran from 1998 until 2003, aired more than 128 episodes over six series and struck a chord with its largely teen, romance-obsessed audience. The stars of Dawson's Creek became household names, too – but where are they now? Find out what the main cast members are up to today below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes reveals who was the better kisser, Pacey or Dawson

James Van Der Beek

Title character Dawson Leery was played by James Van Der Beek. James was unknown before landing the main part in the show but immediately shot to stardom. After appearing in Dawson's Creek for five years and six seasons, James went on to land a number of other roles in shows such as Ugly Betty, Criminal Minds and One Tree Hill. The actor is known today for his appearances in the main cast for popular show Pose and, in 2021, competed on Dancing With the Stars.

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson took on the role of Dawson's best friend Pacey Witter. The actor, now 42, was relatively known before starring in the drama thanks to his role in The Mighty Ducks film franchise. Once the series came to an end, Joshua continued a successful acting career.

MORE: Will there be a sequel to Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey?

He became known for starring in The Affair, When They See Us and, more recently, Little Fires Everywhere alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Michelle Williams

The role of Jen Lindley was played by Michelle Williams. Prior to starring in the drama, Michelle began her career with small roles in Lassie, Baywatch and Home Improvement.

MORE: 60 best movies to watch on Netflix this week

After Dawson's Creek, Michelle turned to more film roles and earned an Academy Award nomination for her part in Brokeback Mountain. Nowadays, the actress' most recent work include Venom, The Fablemans, and mini-series Fosse/Vernon.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes is another star who rose to fame on Dawson's Creek, but whose career went on to catapult to stardom.

After playing Dawson's best friend and love-interest Joey Potter, Katie went on to secure parts in Batman Begins, First Daughter and in mini-series The Kennedys. The actress' most recent work includes playing Miranda Wells in Netflix film The Secret: Dare to Dream.

Kerr Smith

Kerr Smith took on the role of the sensitive character, Jack McPhee and was something of a fan favorite. Since departing the show when it came to an end in 2003, Kerr has gone on to land more TV roles. Today, audiences will know him from Netflix's smash-hit Riverdale, in which he plays Principal Holden Honey. But he's also known for his stints in other series like Charmed, The Fosters and Life Unexpected.

Mary-Margaret Humes

Dawson's mother Gail was played by Mary-Margaret Humes who was previously known for her work in titles such as The Dukes of Hazzard, The A-Team, and more. Since Dawson's Creek, she's appeared in other popular shows like Grey's Anatomy, CSI, and Criminal Minds.

John Wesley Shipp

Playing Gail's husband Mitch was John Wesley Shipp. Prior to Dawson's Creek, John was known for appearing in TV shows such as As The World Turns (for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award) and Guiding Light. More recently, he's known for playing Barry Allen's dad in The Flash.

Mary Beth Peil

Singer and actress Mary Beth Peil played Jen's grandmother Evelyn 'Grams' Ryan in the show. Mary Beth had numerous roles in films before starring in the drama including in Jersey Girl, Reckless and the TV show Law & Order.

Mary Beth has also had a successful stage career, picking up two Tony awards. Today, she's known for starring in TV comedy-drama Katy Keene.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.