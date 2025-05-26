Dawson's Creek star is completely unrecognizable in latest photos

Once one of television’s most recognisable teen faces, Kerr Smith captured the hearts of a generation as Jack McPhee in the hit ‘90s drama Dawson’s Creek.

But two decades after the series finale, the now 53-year-old actor looks almost unrecognizable, and he's loving life far away from the Hollywood limelight.

Kerr joined the show during its second season as a recurring character, but his role resonated so deeply with fans that he was quickly promoted to series regular by season three.

Appearing alongside a soon-to-be-iconic cast including James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams, Kerr’s portrayal of Jack was groundbreaking.

© Instagram Is that you Kerr?

Kerr's role on Dawson's Creek

Jack McPhee’s coming-out storyline became a touchstone moment in television history. In a particularly emotional episode, Kerr’s character shared what is widely recognized as the first on-screen gay male kiss on American network TV, a moment that helped pave the way for greater LGBTQ+ representation in media.

Reflecting on his time on the show in past interviews, Kerr has always expressed pride in the role and the impact it had."It was an honour to be part of something so culturally significant" he said. "At the time, we didn’t realise just how meaningful it would become."

© Getty Images Cast members Kerr Smith, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes at a celebration for the 100th episode of "Dawson's Creek"

What happened to Kerr after Dawson's Creek?

After Dawson’s Creek ended in 2003, Kerr’s star continued to rise. He quickly became a familiar face in both film and television, transitioning effortlessly between romantic comedies and horror thrillers. His film credits include The Broken Hearts Club, Final Destination, The Forsaken, Pressure, and My Bloody Valentine 3D.

TV fans also remember him for his roles in Charmed, where he played Kyle Brody across 10 episodes, as well as Justice, CSI: NY, Life Unexpected, The Fosters, and more recently, Riverdale.

© Instagram Kerr looks so different these days!

But since 2019, the actor has taken a noticeable step back from on-screen projects. Instead, Kerr has embraced a slower, more nature-filled lifestyle, far removed from red carpets and sound stages. Judging by his Instagram, Kerr now spends his days in the serene beauty of Utah, where he’s often seen skiing, hiking, and fishing.

Gone are the clean-cut looks of Jack McPhee. These days, Kerr sports a salt-and-pepper beard, relaxed outdoor wear, and often shares snaps of his adventures in the great outdoors. It’s a rugged, unfiltered look that suits him—and one that fans have grown to adore for its authenticity.

In recent years, Kerr has also reconnected with his roots by attending fan conventions and Comic Con-style events, where he meets longtime followers of Dawson’s Creek. Just last year, he delighted fans when he reunited with former co-star James Van Der Beek at an event, sparking nostalgia across social media.

© Instagram Kerr with co star James

Did Kerr marry?

While he’s remained relatively private about his personal life, Kerr was previously married to actress Harmoni Everett. The couple tied the knot in 2003 but divorced six years later. Since then, Kerr has largely kept his romantic life out of the spotlight.

Though his acting roles have become more selective, Kerr continues to share his journey through his social media accounts, where followers get a glimpse into his peaceful mountain lifestyle and his reflections on fame.

“Life looks very different these days,” he once wrote in a post. “But it’s beautiful in a new way.”