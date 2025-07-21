Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes sends fans into a frenzy with romantic reunion

Katie Holmes had a sweet reunion with her former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson, sending fans into a frenzy with the news that the pair would lead her newest film, Happy Hours.

The actors took to the streets of New York City to begin filming the flick, with Katie writing, directing and starring in the project.

Together again

© Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Katie and Joshua were spotted filming for their upcoming flick Happy Hours

Katie was glowing as she walked through NYC with Joshua, clad in a salmon-colored flannel shirt over a gray tank top and navy trousers, complete with brown dress shoes and a black handbag.

Joshua sported a pair of blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a green jacket, along with a cross-body bag and black shoes, as he smiled at his longtime friend. Happy Hours will be the first of three films directed by Katie, and will also star Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu and Joe Tippett.

According to Deadline, "Happy Hours is described as a story about two navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life's inevitable obstacles."

© Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Katie is directing the film, and wrote its screenplay

"It's a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope," the outlet revealed.

The film will mark the first time that the mother of one and her former co-star have acted together since the smash-hit CW show that rocketed them to fame.

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003, and made stars out of Katie, Joshua, and their friends James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips.

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons

"I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS," the actress wrote on Instagram. "And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make."

Her fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one writing in the comment section, "Elder Millennial minds are exploding right now," while another added, Joey and Pacey Forever," in all-caps.

"Oh my god yes!!!!!! Joey and Pacey for life!!!!!!!" wrote another, while a fourth declared it "the reunion we've all been waiting for".

Friends forever

© Getty Images They portrayed Pacey and Joey in the series

Katie and Josh's Dawson's Creek characters Joey and Pacey fell in love on the show and became an endgame couple, with the pair even dating in real life for a brief period during the first season.

Joshua shared on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast in April that they have kept in touch and still share a close friendship more than two decades later.

"Katie and I are very close," he said. "Busy and Michelle are very, very close."

© Getty Images for MPTF NextGen Busy revealed that the cast were trying to make a reunion happen

He added that they still call each other now and then for a lengthy catch-up. "It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call, but when you're together—there's always that, 'I know, you know,'" he said.

As for whether the crew will ever get together for a Dawson's Creek reunion, Busy told Us Weekly in March that they were trying to make it happen.

"We're really trying to figure something out, but there are a couple of people who have some work things that cannot be moved," she told the outlet. "It's like playing chess, trying to get everybody's schedules to align. I'm very hopeful that at some point we will."

For more from Dawson's Creek, watch below...