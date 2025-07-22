Katie Holmes breaks silence on viral loved-up photos with former flame

Everyone say thank you, Katie Holmes!

This week, the Poker Face actress delighted fans as she reunited with none other than Joshua Jackson, both her Dawson's Creek co-star and her former beau, over 20 years after the beloved teen show came to an end.

Pictures of the former couple smiling as they strolled around New York City quickly went viral, and now Katie herself has revealed what's really going on.

Taking to Instagram, Katie shared a photo of both herself and Joshua, announcing that the two were working together on a new film trilogy titled Happy Hours, which she will be writing, directing, and starring in.

"I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS," she wrote, noting: "And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship."

© Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Katie and Joshua delighted fans with their reunion

"HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make," she further wrote, adding all the other stars that have joined the project, including Constance Wu, Mary-Louise Parker, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, particularly the Joey and Pacey reunion, with one writing: "JOEY AND PACEY FOREVER," as others followed suit with: "Millennials victory," and: "You and Josh working together again means everything to me! Pacey and Joey will forever be one of my favorite fictional couples," as well as: "Love this!!! Can't wait!!"

© Eric Kowalsky / MEGA The former couple will be co-starring in the new trilogy directed by Katie

Per Deadline, Happy Hours is described as a story about two people (Katie and Joshua) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles. It's a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope."

© Getty Images The two portrayed Joey and Pacey in Dawson's Creek

The outlet further reports that production on the first film kicks off in New York City this summer, and the second and third installments are scheduled to follow closely after.

© WireImage Katie most recently had a stint on Broadway

Katie has previously taken a stab at working simultaneously in front of and behind the camera for Rare Objects, Alone Together and All We Had.

Meanwhile, Joshua's most recent project was as the lead of ABC's new show Doctor Odyssey, which was ultimately cancelled after only one season.