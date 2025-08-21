Johnny Cash's only son, 55, with June Carter Cash makes rare appearance with younger wife

Late country music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's only son, John Carter Cash, made a rare appearance on Wednesday at the Academy of Country Music's 18th ACM Honors in Nashville.

The 55-year-old musician looked so much like his parents as he posed for photos on the red carpet at The Pinnacle, wearing black jeans, a gray T-shirt, a black cowboy hat, and a gold floral shirt.

John was joined by his wife of almost 10 years, Ana Cristina Cash, 40, who turned heads in a strapless, gold sequinned skater dress with white ruffles around the skirt, and white cowgirl boots.

© Getty Images for ACM John and Ana made a rare red carpet appearance

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's deaths

Johnny died on September 12, 2003, at age 71 in Nashville, Tennessee, from complications of diabetes, his manager, Lou Robin, said at the time.

He was a father of five, but John was his only child from his marriage to June, who died six months before Johnny on May 15, 2003, at the age of 73, of complications from heart-valve replacement surgery.

© Getty Images for ACM John and Ana married in 2016

Johnny Cash legacy

In February 2024, John reflected on his dad's passing and influence in a personal essay for People, writing: "Dad, since you passed on, I see you every day. Modern times have bestowed a blessing. The internet has become a lifeline into history, media, and society, and if I wonder how you felt about something, I only have to 'log on.'

"The entire world is at my fingertips. I just 'search.' It's easy to find your interviews from radio, press, film, and television. Johnny Cash is everywhere, but truthfully, you have moved on."

© CBS via Getty Images Ana is 15 years John's junior

He continued: "When I sit quietly and read a spiritual book, perhaps by Kahlil Gibran, Og Mandino or the Bible, I recall your voice. I read the words and remember them as your own teachings. Now, these writings give me faith in myself and remind me to strive to be kind to all, as you and Mom always were.

"You taught me if we are willing, we are all teachers and students. I am still your student and thank you. But I miss you, still.

© Bettmann Archive Johnny and June only had one son, John

"You lived several lives in your 71 years, but they can all be distilled down to two: first, John R, Cash, the dedicated father, husband and mentor to family; and second, Johnny Cash.

"I love and have always loved them both, and the second I never lose sight of, but how do I stay in touch with you, Dad — with who you really were? I have done this by studying your lyrics, poetry and other writings."

© Bettmann Archive John is a musician like his parents

John added: "You chose love and left behind your voice and your words, Now, they breathe beauty not only into the lives of your children and family, but to people who love and respect you worldwide. I am not the only person who feels it's important to know you better.

"Dad, although you are very much alive in many ways, I feel I get closest to you through your words, and I am still reading, still listening and still learning. And in doing so, I appreciate you more every day."