Keith Urban's big week ahead far away from home

Keith Urban will spend time away from his tight-knit family after it was revealed that he will be honored at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 8.

The veteran country star will receive the Triple Crown Award on Thursday, which has only been awarded to 11 other artists before him, including Lainey Wilson in 2024 and Carrie Underwood in 2010.

A prestigious honor

© Getty Images Keith will be honored with the Triple Crown Award

Artists only receive the honor if they win New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year at the event. Keith won the Top New Male Vocalist in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 and 2006, and Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

Country stars like the Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton and Megan Moroney will pay tribute to "The Fighter" singer, who is the first non-American artist to win the prestigious award.

"I came halfway around the world to live in Nashville," he said following the announcement. "It was my dream since I was seven years old. All I ever wanted to do was write songs, try and get them recorded, try and get them on the radio, and now get them on streaming. And hopefully people like them and want to come and see me live. That's never changed."

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock He won Top New Male Artist in 2001

He added that winning for Top New Male Vocalist in 2001 was a moment he would never forget.

"I remember the first time seeing my name in the nominees and it felt like when you go to the theme park and you can get your picture taken and put on the front of a fake Time Magazine as a souvenir. I felt like that," he said. "It wasn't real. It had that surreal quality."

After being nominated for Entertainer of the Year eight times over, Keith was not expecting to clinch the prize in 2019.

© Getty Images for ACM Keith was nominated for Entertainer of the Year eight times before winning in 2019

"I would just celebrate the nomination, not really thinking I'm going to win and I'm good with that. I was very content and grateful," he said. "And so [to win] - and in hindsight, now, for it to happen the year before COVID - was particularly a wonderful blessing because it was a big night, an arena full of people celebrating."

The country superstar shared that he hoped to inspire others to follow their dreams and make the move to Nashville to kickstart their careers.

"If it inspires some people from other countries who have a dream of coming to America, then that's a good thing," Keith shared. "It took a lot of years of living in [Nashville] and becoming part of the community. But it's absolutely achievable if you're willing to put in the hard work and the time."

Family first

© Getty Images Keith shares Sunday and Faith with Nicole

Keith will leave behind his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, as he prepares to accept the incredible honor on Thursday.

The family are extremely close, and their girls sometimes join the Grammy winner on his tour bus. "They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually. And it's been great to have them out on the bus," he said on Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton.

"They love the bus, and I would too at that age. Just the idea of traveling and sleeping in the bunks. But it's been nice having them out there."

© Getty Images The pair work hard to ensure they spend time together as a family

Despite Nicole's busy filming schedule, she finds ways to work with Keith so that Sunday and Faith always have a parent around.

"We have a system worked out to keep the family together," the Babygirl actress told WJS Magazine in 2020. "When Keith’s not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much."

She added: "We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."

