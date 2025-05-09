Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Shelton gives surprising insight into future plans with Gwen Stefani and kids
US musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024.© Getty Images

The powerhouse duo are looking forward to their next era

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Country star Blake Shelton is gearing up for a "fun" summer with his wife of 10 years, Gwen Stefani, and his stepchildren, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16 and Apollo, 11.

Both singers may be booked and busy, but they sure know how to work hard and play hard.

Rest is definitely on the cards for the couple, and despite having the world at their fingertips, the pair will be doing things in their own unique way. In fact, their plans are quite refreshing compared to many other celebrities.

Blake excitedly shared with People what he's counting down to, revealing that he's "looking forward to the kids being out of school."

He explained that both Gwen and himself, "pretty much have [their] summers wide open," and they're both open to going with the flow instead of having a rigid itinerary.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.© Getty
Blake Shelton has revealed his plans for the summer.

Blake added: "We both have a few shows here and there, but nothing that's tying us down to keep us from going and doing something fun."

The music icon continued: "We don't have any plans, which is our favorite plan."

The singer strongly believes that rest is a requirement, not a necessity, and that it's deserved and doesn't need to be earned.

The pair have perfected living a peaceful and positive life, without stress or strictness, and Blake believes that this kind of perspective is key in the couple's longevity.

The country star candidly shared that their decade-long relationship "still feels new for [him]."

The secret for them lies in continuing to simultaneously grow alongside each other, while at the same time exploring together.

The country singer added: "I feel like that might be the key to happiness — is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy."

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Apollo take a selfie© Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Apollo take a selfie.

Not only are the couple consciously evolving together, but they also incorporate a supportive mindset when it comes to collaborating on creative projects.

Blake added: "We live together, so we walk around the house singing these songs all the time and we have months to talk about, 'Hey, maybe you jump on that part.' By the time we get to the studio, we’re normally really prepared."

He continued to explain how they differ from each other when it comes to songwriting, however, they persistently maintain the same attitude of openness.

US singer Gwen Stefani puckers up to kiss her husband Blake Shelton at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on October 19, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)© FREDERIC J. BROWN
Blake and Gwen are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Blake explained: "Gwen is way more particular when it comes to a lyric. I've never been as much of a stickler as she is. It's really important for her to be able to see herself in the lyric that she’s singing vs. me. I've sung about going to prison, and there's never really been a debate."

When it comes to their individual musical ambitions, both quickly become each other's hypeman.

Gwen Stefani in sparkly purple catsuit performing with Blake Shelton at ACMAs © Getty
The couple writes songs together and individually.

On Tuesday, Gwen posted a sentimental video to her social media and she captioned it: "Blake's new song 'Texas' is his 30th #1 song…So proud Blake Shelton. You'll always be my #1."

The adorable video featured clips of their date nights out, Blake singing to the kids, and the duo making silly faces together as they danced, and it confirms that the love birds remain each other's biggest cheerleaders.

