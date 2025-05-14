Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey leaves family 'so proud' over exciting development

Audrey McGraw is getting one step closer to having the world finally listen to her music.

Though the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw hasn't released music of her own just yet, she has been teasing it's coming for a while now, and recently impressed fans nonetheless with her latest cover.

The budding singer is the country music stars' youngest of their three daughters; they have been married since 1996, and are also parents to Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26, all of whom have left their home of Nashville, Tennessee.

This week, Audrey took to Instagram and revealed that her first song that will officially be available on streaming platforms is a cover of the 1971 Neil Diamond song "I Am… I Said."

She shared the news along with the photo of her cover art featuring what appears to be her official branding along with a throwback photo of herself, and wrote in her caption: "The first time I heard this song, I felt something deep in my soul. One late night, sitting at the piano, I made it a part of me."

"In the studio we brought it to life. Thank you to the sun mountain fam that helped me do so. I love your crazy, talented a**es," she went on, thanking some of the crew that made it all happen.

© Instagram Audrey recently shared photos from the music studio

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Audrey's eldest sister Gracie endearingly wrote: "MY BABYYYYYY!!! So proud of you."

Others followed suit with: "I'm so excited for it and your version of it Audrey," and: "Your voice… I can't wait for the full track," as well as: "HUGE Congratulations on this. I am so excited." Plus, as one fan noted: "Oh I thought it was going to be original music. But a cover is nice," Audrey promptly teased: "Soon."

© Instagram The budding singer is in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo

Audrey last teased that her music debut was underway in another Instagram post in April, sharing a black-and-white photo featuring her in the music studio, sitting next to musicians Jeff Hill and Kyle Emerson.

© Getty Images With her dad in 2019

"Made some music," Audrey declared in her caption, and fans again were quick to express their excitement, though first Gracie gushed: "And it's SO GOOD." Her collaborator Kyle also commented: "I had so much fun! Cannot wait for the world to hear the songs."

© Getty Images The McGraw-Hill family in 2015

Outside of her musical career, when it comes to her personal life, Audrey, 23, has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, 44, since at least 2023.

Though it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.