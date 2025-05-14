Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey leaves family 'so proud' over exciting development
Split image of Audrey McGraw next to a photo of her parents, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill© Getty

The budding singer is the youngest of the "It's Your Love" singer's three daughters with Faith Hill

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Audrey McGraw is getting one step closer to having the world finally listen to her music.

Though the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw hasn't released music of her own just yet, she has been teasing it's coming for a while now, and recently impressed fans nonetheless with her latest cover.

The budding singer is the country music stars' youngest of their three daughters; they have been married since 1996, and are also parents to Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26, all of whom have left their home of Nashville, Tennessee.

View post on Instagram
 

This week, Audrey took to Instagram and revealed that her first song that will officially be available on streaming platforms is a cover of the 1971 Neil Diamond song "I Am… I Said."

She shared the news along with the photo of her cover art featuring what appears to be her official branding along with a throwback photo of herself, and wrote in her caption: "The first time I heard this song, I felt something deep in my soul. One late night, sitting at the piano, I made it a part of me."

"In the studio we brought it to life. Thank you to the sun mountain fam that helped me do so. I love your crazy, talented a**es," she went on, thanking some of the crew that made it all happen.

Photo shared on Instagram by Audrey Mcgraw of black-and-white photo, featuring her in the music studio, sitting next to musicians Jeff Hill and Kyle Emerson© Instagram
Audrey recently shared photos from the music studio

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Audrey's eldest sister Gracie endearingly wrote: "MY BABYYYYYY!!! So proud of you."

Others followed suit with: "I'm so excited for it and your version of it Audrey," and: "Your voice… I can't wait for the full track," as well as: "HUGE Congratulations on this. I am so excited." Plus, as one fan noted: "Oh I thought it was going to be original music. But a cover is nice," Audrey promptly teased: "Soon."

Photo shared by Audrey McGraw on her Instagram Stories May 4, 2025 featuring her boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo© Instagram
The budding singer is in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo

Audrey last teased that her music debut was underway in another Instagram post in April, sharing a black-and-white photo featuring her in the music studio, sitting next to musicians Jeff Hill and Kyle Emerson.

Audrey Caroline McGraw and Tim McGraw attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty Images
With her dad in 2019

"Made some music," Audrey declared in her caption, and fans again were quick to express their excitement, though first Gracie gushed: "And it's SO GOOD." Her collaborator Kyle also commented: "I had so much fun! Cannot wait for the world to hear the songs."

tim mcgraw faith hill and daughters time 100 gala 2015© Getty Images
The McGraw-Hill family in 2015

Outside of her musical career, when it comes to her personal life, Audrey, 23, has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, 44, since at least 2023. 

Though it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

WATCH: Audrey McGraw rocks out at intimate performance

