Kelly Clarkson announces life update that'll impact kids River and Remington

Kelly Clarkson will be leaving behind her New York City home this summer for a new abode on the west coast!

The 42-year-old TV personality and musician will return to Sin City this summer, and again in November, for an intimate new concert residency.

The inaugural American Idol champ announced the news on her social media pages on February 6, introducing Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency.

The 18-date residency will kick off on July 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, continuing up until August 16. It will then break for three months before she returns for another week, November 7-15.

Kelly excitedly wrote alongside her announcement: "I'm so excited to be back in Vegas! We're bringing the studio to the stage this time with 'Studio Sessions'! See you soon! Be sure to sign up for fan club emails on my website, they could contain fun things!"

The shows will feature her band from the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is based in NBC's famed Rockefeller Center in NYC, where Kelly moved after four seasons in Los Angeles with her kids, 10-year-old daughter River Rose and eight-year-old son Remington "Remy" Alexander.

"We're very excited," she said in a promotional video on social media. "We're bringing the studio to the stage, this time with studio sessions, which we are stoked about."

"We can't tell you all the things but we do have 18 shows on select dates, starting in July," Kelly added. Ticket presales kick off on February 7, while general sale begins on February 14.

Kelly last resided in Las Vegas for Chemistry... An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, which accompanied her most recent studio album, Chemistry. That 14-show concert series began in July 2023 and ended in February 2024.

© Getty Images Kelly previously commanded a Vegas residency titled "Chemistry... An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson"

Kelly and her kids moved to NYC in 2023 and are now loving life in the city, which has even engendered a healthier lifestyle for the Grammy-winning singer.

She told USA Today about the move: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice! I was like, 'I'm not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids.'"

Having grown up a country girl for much of her life pre-fame, and spending a majority of her time in California for work, she was naturally nervous. "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision."

© Instagram River and Remington previously joined their mom on stage when she was in Vegas

"I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"

The move came on the heels of a rough period with her mental health following a lengthy divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, but quickly proved to be the right call. "What's cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show."

© Instagram She will leave her NYC home behind for summer in Las Vegas, having filmed a majority of the season already

"I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."