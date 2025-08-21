Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams collaborate on new music 13 years after mending rift
Subscribe
Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams collaborate on new music 13 years after mending rift

Gary Barlow extends musical olive branch to Robbie Williams after 13 years

Former Take That bandmates Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have collaborated on a new song for the first time in 13 years

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: L-R Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams perform at the Help The Heroes Concert 2010 held at Twickenham Stadium on September 12, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams have seemingly extinguished any lingering fumes from their decades-long feud after Gary extended a musical olive branch to his former Take That bandmate. 

Robbie, 51, is set to release a new record, BRITPOP, on October 10. One track from the forthcoming album, titled Morrisey, is co-written by Robbie's former Take That bandmate, Gary Barlow. 

Asked what it was like to collaborate with Gary, Robbie replied: "I've collaborated with Gary on a lot of tracks, actually! It's great because that particular track is a song made by Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow, about Morrissey." 

Take That pictured together in 1993© Shutterstock
Former Take That bandmates Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams have collaborated on a new track for Robbie's upcoming record

It marks the first time the two former bandmates have collaborated on a musical project in 13 years since Gary co-wrote Robbie's 2012 hit, Candy

Robbie's new album 

BRITPOP will be the singer's first studio record of original songs in almost a decade and is set to release on 10 October. 

In the lead up to the album's launch, Robbie hosted an exclusive playback of the record at London’s Groucho Club on Tuesday 19 August, where he was interviewed by comedian Joe Lycett. 

View post on Instagram
 

The song that Gary and Robbie collaborated on is titled Morrissey and is about the legendary singer-songwriter and former frontman of The Smiths. 

Robbie, whose appearance has previously been compared to The Smiths frontman's, explained that the song was written from the point of view of "somebody that is stalking Morrissey and is completely obsessed and in love with him", as per NME. 

Headshot of British singer and songwriter Morrissey during a studio portrait session, 1984. Morrissey is the frontman of British rock band The Smiths. (Photo by Peter Noble/Redferns/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Gary and Robbie collaborated on a song titled 'Morrissey' after The Smiths legendary frontman

Other artists that are set to feature on the new album, including Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and Barlow. 

Gary and Robbie's feud 

Gary and Robbie famously fell out after Robbie quit Take That in 1995 following an ultimatum. 

The former bandmates traded barbs in the press in the years following until 2010, when they announced they were releasing a new song together called Shame. Later that year, it was confirmed that Robbie would be rejoining the band, leading to a world tour. 

Gary and Robbie famously feuded after Robbie left Take That in 1995
Gary and Robbie famously feuded after Robbie left Take That in 1995

In his 2023 documentary, Robbie touched on the feud when speaking to his daughter, Teddy, saying: "I disliked Gary the most because he was the one who was supposed to have everything and the career, and I wanted to make him pay. I was vengeful." 

When Teddy asked how, Robbie replied: "By having the career that he was supposed to have." And when shown a clip of himself verbally abusing his former bandmate, the star expressed his regret, adding: "I'm sorry I treated Gary like that."

WATCH: Robbie Williams tells his life story in this new documentary

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More