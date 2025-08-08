Robbie Williams enlists 30,000 people for grand romantic gesture to Ayda

Robbie Williams has celebrated his fifteenth anniversary with wife, Ayda Field Williams, with a grand romantic gesture.

Robbie, 51, was performing in Stockholm, Sweden, for his BRITPOP Tour when he enlisted the crowd's help to serenade Ayda for the couple's wedding anniversary.

Dressed in a monochromatic red outfit, Robbie and the crowd of 30,000 sang the tune of Happy Birthday to "Happy Anniversary" while Ayda films.

"Awe," Ayda wrote on the clip. "You romantic t***."

© Instagram Robbie enlisted the crowd's help to serenade Ayda

Ayda made her own dedication to her husband on the special day with a sweet Instagram post featuring pictures of the couple over the years.

"15 photos for 15 years of love, laughter and just the right amount of madness… I DO. Forever and a day… I will walk over that bridge with you. HAPPY ANNIVERSAY BOO."

Robbie and Ayda's love story

Robbie and Ayda first met in 2006 when they worked together on a UFO documentary that the Take That singer was producing. The pair began an off-again-on-again relationship until eventually tying the knot in 2010.

Shortly after, they welcomed Teddy, 12, Charlie, ten, Colette, six, and five-year-old Beau – they split their time between Los Angeles and London while juggling their stellar careers and family life.

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2006

In a 2023 interview with HELLO! magazine, Ayda gushed over her husband and mused over the lessons that her years have marriage had taught her: "We do that thing where we never go to bed angry. I don't know if that's a lesson. It just feels energetically right. I've learned that although I'm usually right, I'm not always right. Making sure you see someone else's perspective in all things.

© Dave Benett, Getty Ayda revealed to HELLO! that the couple never go to bed angry at each other

"When you spend that much time with someone, you start to realise there are other realities and truths that can also be correct from another angle. In the same way as being a parent, I've become a better listener, being more patient, being open minded but it's really important to not only love your partner but you really like them.

"Communication is our number one. Whether we do it with humour or not, we're always communicating."