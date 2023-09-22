Take That's Gary Barlow risks the wrath of wife Dawn with surprise comment

Take That have announced their UK and Ireland 2024 tour!

England's iconic pop group Take That announced their UK and Ireland 2024 tour this morning - much to the delight of their fans!

During their appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio Two Breakfast Show - and the fan-frenzy of the trio's excitement, lead singer Gary Barlow pointed out that there's still one more party left to consult.



© Instagram Take That fans have followed the band through decades

"We need to check with our wives as well. I've not told mine yet..." the Let Me Go singer hilariously joked whilst on air.

The 52-year-old and his wife Dawn married at the start of the century, and his time away will surely be an adjustment for the pair who often keep family life away from public eyes. With 29 dates already scheduled for 15 cities, it's set to be a busy year for Gary, Mark and Howard.

© Instagram Gary and Dawn soaked up the sun on their mysterious holiday this Summer

But fans are more than ready to snatch the stars away from their partners for a selfish night together.

"We have brilliant fans," Gary said on the show. "They still go crazy, and now they bring the rest of their family with them. Maybe in the 90s they'd come by themselves - now they've got families."

"Just think big and do something magical. Make the audience go wild. That's what we do."

© Instagram This Life On Tour will see four shows at Manchester's Co-op Arena in the band's home city

The 11-month tour isn't just a treat for all the Thatters in the country, but This Life On Tour is set to be yet another adventure for close friends, whose trips away are never just about the music.

© Instagram Take That formed all the way back in 1990

"We've always been good mates, so it's not just going on tour. It's going on tour with your mates. It's just fantastic," the 52-year-old touchingly said, hinting that friendship only gets stronger with age.

Heart's announcement of the tour on Instagram was greeted with pure ecstatic bliss. One fan commented: "WOW" on repeat, and another said: "They do put on a great show."

Sorry Dawn, it's time for us to have him now!