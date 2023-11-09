Inside Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams' bitter feud

Robbie Williams has once again been thrust into the limelight following the release of his eponymous Netflix documentary.

In the series, which is teeming with bombshells, Robbie, 49, touches on his relationship with his former Take That bandmate, Gary Barlow, shedding further light on their alleged feud.

WATCH: Robbie Williams: Documentary is about taking back power

In one particularly eye-opening segment, Robbie spoke to his daughter Teddy about who he disliked the most in the band. Opening up, the 'Angels' hitmaker said: "I disliked Gary the most because he was the one who was supposed to have everything and the career, and I wanted to make him pay. I was vengeful."

© Getty Images Robbie's documentary dropped on Netflix on 8 November

When Teddy asked how, Robbie replied: "By having the career that he was supposed to have." And when shown a clip of himself verbally abusing his former bandmate, the star expressed his regret, adding: "I'm sorry I treated Gary like that."

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Robbie and Gary's friendship in the spotlight…

Are Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams friends?

Despite their rifts, Gary and Robbie appear to have put their differences aside. Back in 2007, the musical duo reached a cordial agreement whilst in Los Angeles, with Gary telling a British breakfast TV show: "Yes, we met. We had a great chat… He's really well and we're good buds again."

© Getty Images Gary and Robbie performing on stage in 1993

"I think we had a lot of guilt, the four of us, because Rob was the youngest, the most impressionable of all of us. We always felt like we didn't look after him enough," Gary said, via The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Radio 1, Robbie said: ''It is one of those situations in life that could be very explosive and could go completely wrong.

© Getty Images Take That formed in Manchester in 1990

''We had that big chat and the most amazing thing happened at the end of it. We both said sorry to each other, and we both meant it and that was all we needed. '

'It just lifted so much off my shoulders that I didn't know was still there.''

Robbie and Gary's reunions on stage

In 2009, Robbie joined Take That on stage during the Children in Need concert held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Welcoming Robbie onto the stage, Gary triumphantly told the audience: "What a perfect night for us to introduce an old friend."

© Getty Images The duo appear to be on good terms

The Rock DJ singer also reunited with Take That for their Progress album and tour in 2010. That same year, the duo also recorded a joint single about the breakdown of their relationship called Shame. It was the first time that they had worked together since Robbie quit the band in 1995 aged 21.

Beyond this, Gary and Robbie also appeared alongside one another at a special gig during the COVID-19 lockdown, and on the X Factor in 2018.

What else have they said about their friendship?

During an appearance on Gary Barlow's We Write The Songs podcast, the talented stars spoke about their differing songwriting styles, with Robbie saying: "You can understand why a younger me and a younger you would bump heads. I'd be like, 'It's my game' and you'd be like, 'No, it's my game… it's my ball'".