Robbie Williams grapples with 'tough' parenting rule for 4 children: 'It hurts me'
Former Take That singer Robbie Williams has a controversial parenting rule that he enforces at home with his four children

Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
13 minutes ago
Robbie Williams doesn't often give his fans an insight into his parenting style, but the former Take That member has shared a rare glimpse at how he handles things at home with his children.

The 'Rock DJ' singer shares four children with his wife, Ayda, and appears to have some strict rules that he enforces.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share four children

Speaking on ITV News, he revealed that there is one incredibly common thing that he refuses to give to his children, calling it a "drug".

"They don't have phones," Robbie told the broadcaster. "They're not going to have phones for as long as humanly possible."

He continued: "And you know they're gonna go, they are at school, 'Other people have phones, why can't I have a phone?' Tough."

Robbie Williams called phones a 'drug'

The 'Angels' singer went one step further expressing his opinions on phones, declaring: "That's as simple as it is. I'm 51, I can't deal with the corrosive nature of the Internet and things. It hurts me. It ruins my day.

"How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It's abuse."

Robbie Williams spoke about how he refuses to give his children phones

Amanda Gummer, CEO of FUNdamentally children and founder of GoodPlayGuide.com, commented that giving phones to children at a younger age has "become much more common, often driven by parents' concerns about the safety of playing outside, and children wanting to keep up with their peers."

Phones pose some risks to children, but can be managed

The parenting expert warns that: "Phones can expose children to risks like online bullying, screen overuse, or inappropriate content before they're emotionally ready to handle it.

"They can be addictive and reduce the amount of social, active, creative play that children engage with."

If managed well, giving children phones isn't always a bad thing

However, she asserts that giving a child a phone at a younger age is "not always" a bad thing: "If it's well-managed, and isn't connected to the Internet, a phone can support communication and independence. The key is parental guidance and setting clear boundaries."

Amanda advises giving children a phone around the start of secondary school is a sensible time, as their independence and travel without parents increases.

Robbie and Ayda's children

The couple share four children: Theodora, 12, Charlie, 10, Colette, seven, and Beau, five. Robbie and Ayda keep their children out of the public eye as much as they can, for privacy and safety purposes, though the singer has spoken about the impact becoming a father had on him.

