Lil Nas X arrested after wandering LA streets in underwear, hospitalized over reported overdose — what we know

Lil Nas X has been reportedly arrested and hospitalized after a troubling incident in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, August 21, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a man "nude in the street" in the 1100 block of Ventura Boulevard just before 6 a.m., People reports.

TMZ has confirmed that the man was the "Old Town Road" singer, who was reportedly arrested for the alleged assault of a police officer after law enforcement responded to calls that he was naked on the street.

© Getty Images Lil Nas X on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May 2015

The outlet published photos of Lil Nas X, 26, animatedly walking down the street wearing only tighty-whities and white cowboy boots around 4 a.m.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told People that after police found the musician, he went on to "batter an officer, so he was booked for battery on a [peace officer]."

TMZ reports he is being treated for a possible overdose, but after he is released, he will be charged and go through the booking process.

© Getty One of the singer's last major public appearances was at the LAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles in late March

Lil Nas X was born Montero Lamar Hill in Atlanta, Georgia, and gained prominence in 2018 with his viral hit "Old Town Road," the longest-running number-one song since the U.S. Billboard Hot 100's 1958 inception.

The song became an instant sensation, as did Lil Nas X, and he went on to release a remix of it featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

© Instagram He posted a series of cryptic photos and videos a day before the incident

He also came out as gay just as the song exploded, becoming the first artist to do so while having a number-one record.

Three years later, he released his debut album Montero, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and earlier this year, he released the EP Days Before Dreamboy.

© Instagram One of his last posts on Instagram

Neither him nor his team have commented on the incident, though just a day before the incident, he appeared to wipe his social media, and posted over ten photos and videos in one day.

The comments are disabled, and many of the clips photograph a seemingly deliberate mountain of clutter arranged on a wooden floor. One photo of him in a fur jacket is captioned: "OH NO sHES GONE MAD! CRAZY I TELL U!" while another, a mirror selfie of him wearing a long dress and tiara, reads: "And just like that she's back. We've all waited so long. When dreamworld needed her the most."