Lil Nas X's paralysing condition that left him hospitalized — all we know about Bell's Palsy

Lil Nas X revealed he had suffered a sudden partial paralysis of the face on Tuesday. The rapper took to Instagram to share the shocking news with a video from his hospital bed.

The 26-year-old explained that he had "lost control" of the right-hand side of his face. "This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way," he said in a video, as he attempted to grin.

"Bro, I can't even laugh right."

The musician, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was inundated by support from his fans, however, he reassured them that he was "okay" and told them to "stop being sad". "Shake ur ass for me instead," he said.

Lil Nas X shared a follow-up post to update his fans. He penned: "I'mma look funny for a lil bit but that's it."

© Getty Images The rapper was hospitalized

The video depicted the star panning the camera from the left side of his face to the right. "We normal over here, we get crazy over here," he said.

Lil Nas X has not revealed the cause of his condition, but his fans shared that they believe it may be Bell's Palsy.

What is Bell's Palsy?

Bell's palsy is a nerve condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face and is the most common cause of facial paralysis. The condition is most prevalent in people aged between 15 and 60, affecting men and women equally.

Symptoms of Bell's Palsy:

Symptoms may appear different in various patients – some experience partial palsy, with weakness on one side of the face, while others suffer with mild muscle weakness. In some rare cases, there is no movement of the face at all and the eyelids and mouth can be affected.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie has suffered from Bell's Palsy

Causes of Bell's Palsy:

Bell's Palsy is triggered when the nerve that controls the muscles in the face become compressed. This can be caused if the facial nerve becomes inflamed due to a viral infection.

Treatment for Bell's Palsy:

Although symptoms may begin to improve after two weeks, it may take as long as nine months for patients to completely recover. Medical professionals will use Prednisolone, a type of corticosteroid, to alleviate the swelling of the facial nerve. However, some people who experience severe weakness in their facial muscles may incur long-term health issues with their eyes, speech, and sense of taste.

© Getty Images The British singer developed Bell's Palsy following a horse riding accident

Celebrities who have been treated for Bell's Palsy:

Lil Nas X isn't alone – Angelina Jolie and Tulisa Contostavlos are among the star-studded names who have struggled with the condition. The Oscar-winning actress battled the condition after her split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt, while the singer developed Bell's Palsy following nerve damage sustained in a horse riding accident.