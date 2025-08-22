The best ways to see HELLO! articles first on Google

Last week, Google introduced a new and improved way to see more from your favorite publishers – like HELLO! With its new feature called "preferred sources," Google now lets readers choose the outlets they want to see featured more.

When you pick HELLO! as a preferred source, stories by us will be more likely to show up in the "top stories" section of your search results. Google first started testing this feature with users in June and officially rolled it out to users in the United States and India last week.

By choosing HELLO! as your preferred source, you'll get quicker access to news about your favorite celebrities, movies, television shows, and fashion designers. And all it takes is a few clicks!

Here's how to select HELLO! as your preferred source

Search for a celebrity or TV show on Google. Then click the icon to the right of "Top stories" related to that topic. Next, a page prompting you to choose your preferred sources will pop up. Type in HELLO! and choose "hellomagazine.com" and you're all set!

© Google First step, Google your favorite star

Add HELLO! to your preferred sources by clicking on this link.

Why should you do this?

HELLO! is unique in our industry as we are a positive and celebratory publication reporting on lifestyle and celebrities. Our exclusive celebrity interviews and lifestyle pieces are content readers can't find anywhere else.

© Google Second step, click on the icon next to Top Stories

With offices based in London, New York, and Toronto, HELLO! is a 24-hour website with unique insight into the lives of celebrities and royals across the globe.

Further, as AI continues to sweep the tech industry, it seems Google is using it as the basis of its Search function. Marking HELLO! as your preferred source will help keep things a bit more human.

Last week Google responded to reports that users are less likely to click on links when an AI summary appears in the results, saying that clicks have remained "relatively stable" compared to this time last year.

© Google Third step, choose HELLO!

Google added that users are "increasingly" navigating to websites with podcasts, videos, forums, and "authentic voices."

Other ways to stay connected with HELLO!

There are many ways to stay connected to HELLO! aside from assigning us as a preferred source. Make sure to bookmark the website into your bookmarks bar or even make it your homepage.

HELLO! has several newsletters available for readers as well – everything from Celebrity & Royalty News to Culture. Find them all here and subscribe!

© WireImage Keep up to date with Harry and Meghan

Make sure to download the HELLO! app on your phone and turn on push notifications for breaking news. Here are detailed instructions on how to do that on your preferred platform. Follow HELLO! on Apple News as well as on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and many more.