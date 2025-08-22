Meet Millie Bobby Brown's 3 siblings with 'very big' age gap

This week, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown shared the wonderful news that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have adopted a daughter.

Millie, 21, took to Instagram to announce: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's baby announcement

Millie Bobby Brown's big family

The Electric State actress has made no secret about the fact she has always dreamed of a large family – earlier this year she told the Smartless podcast: "I really want a family. I really want a big family." She has certainly begun building this, not only with their baby daughter, but with 25 farm animals at her $620k Georgia home, including goats, cows, and donkeys, as well as 33 dogs.

Millie comes from a fairly large family herself, as one of three. She has two older siblings, Paige, 30, and Charlie, 27, and a younger sister, Ava, 12.

Chatting to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Millie noted: "I have a 27-year-old brother and a 30-year old sister so we have very big age gap, so I grew up with a lot of adults in the house," before adding: "But I do have a 12-year-old sister so I do love kids, I grew up having a baby in the house."

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown with her sisters and mother

What do Millie Bobby Brown's siblings do?

Millie works closely with her siblings, whom she has called her "best friends", telling Who What Wear: "I love collaborating with [them] because they know me and will be honest with me."

Paige produces films alongside Millie under their family production company, PCMA Productions. Their first project was the Netflix series Enola Holmes, which began in 2020.

Charlie is a photographer and has shot Millie for various magazine shoots, plus he was the director of photography for a short film Millie released with Samsung in April 2022.

© Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown works closely with her family

"I wanted to bring in my brother because he also is young, and I wanted to have that useful voice coming through in the film's photography," she told Glamour UK.

As for Millie's little sister, Ava, she starred in a campaign for the actress' beauty brand, Florence by Mills, compiling an edit of goodies from the brand, entitled Ava's Mini & Mighty Essentials Kit – so cute!

© Instagram Millie's little sister appeared in Florence by Mills campaign

A close bond

Millie and Paige are especially close, with Millie helping her sister plan her wedding, which took place earlier this summer.

"We are very close - I'm planning my older sister's wedding now," Millie told Alex Cooper in March this year.

She went on to share photos from the special day earlier in August, simply writing: "Big sis got married." One photo saw Millie walk down the aisle cradling a baby, but it is suspected to be her nephew, rather than her and Jake's own little one.

With Millie's desire to have a big family no secret, we look forward to seeing her burgeoning brood.