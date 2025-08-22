Inside Lil Nas X's net worth and home life following hospitalization

Lil Nas X was reportedly arrested and hospitalized after being found wandering the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear. The U.S. rapper allegedly became aggressive, charging at officers and striking one. According to the LAPD, when officers arrived at the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, the rapper rushed towards them. "He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer," police said.

A law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News that the suspect was Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X. It remains unclear whether the rapper was under the influence of any substances or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Back in April, Lil Nas X revealed he had suffered a sudden partial paralysis of the face. The 26-year-old explained that he had "lost control" of the right-hand side of his face. "This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way," he said in a video, as he attempted to grin. The rapper did not reveal the cause of his condition, but his fans shared that they believed it may have been Bell's Palsy.

In light of the rapper's recent arrest and prior health scare, HELLO! takes a closer look at his net worth and personal life.

What is Lil Nas X's net worth?

Since his 2018 breakout hit "Old Town Road", the rapper has risen to prominence in the music industry. The Atlanta-born star, who is signed with Columbia Records, has an eye-watering amount of earnings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Nas X has a net worth of $9 million.

"Old Town Road" became the longest-running number one song on Billboard Hot 100, charting for a total of 19 weeks. According to Forbes, the track has 1.8 billion listeners in the US and the rapper earned an estimated $14 million in pretax

Lil Nas X also won two Grammy Awards in the Music Video and Pop Duo/Group Performance categories in 2020 for his hit "Old Town Road (Remix)", featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. He has also won MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

The star's net worth derives from streaming royalties, brand deals, merchandise sales, tours and live shows, and other collaborations.

Lil Nas X's home life

The rapper was born on April 9, 1999, in Lithia Springs, Georgia. HIs parents split when he was at the age of six and his adolescent years were divided between Atlanta and Austell, Georgia, where he lived with his father.

In 2019, Lil Nas X came out as gay and opened up about his experience growing up queer in a conservative household. The rapper has been romantically linked to dancer Yai Ariza as well as social media star Cody Jon.

In 2022, HBO released a documentary titled Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero.