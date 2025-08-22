Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan shares precious photo of blanket-clad baby Palma's tiny toes
The Our Girl actress, who welcomed her first daughter with her husband Mark Wright last March, shared a sweet photograph of her 'favourite thing ever'

Michelle Keegan attends the L'Oreal - Lights on Women Award at the 78th Cannes film festival © Getty Images for L'Oreal
By Lucy Norris
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan gushed over her daughter Palma as she shared an adorable insight into her journey with motherhood. 

The 38-year-old actress revealed her "favourite thing ever" about being a new mum on her Instagram Stories alongside a sweet snap of her baby’s toes. 

Sharing a close-up of Palma’s foot wrapped up inside a two-toned pink and white knitted blanket, the Fool Me Once star explained what she loved most about her daughter’s nap time. 

Penning a caption to go with her cute picture, she said: "My baby’s big toe sticking out of her blanket whilst she naps might be one of my favourite things ever", followed by a flurry of emojis including a pink love heart. 

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announce they're expecting

Michelle welcomed her first child with her husband and former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, 38, earlier this year on 6 March. 

And then there were three

Michelle Keegan shares a picture of her baby Palma's toe© Instagram
Michelle Keegan shared a sweet insight into her motherhood journey

She first shared the news that the couple were expecting on 29 December 2024, with an announcement post on Instagram. In the image, Michelle and Mark stood opposite each other on an idyllic beach, both wearing flowing white outfits. 

The Our Girl star was dressed in a matching set consisting of a lace off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top and maxi skirt. She wore her long brunette hair loose over one shoulder and held her stomach as she looked lovingly into her husband’s eyes. 

Mark’s back was to the camera in the photo and he emulated his wife in a matching cream linen shirt and trouser set. 

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announce their pregnancy with a beach photoshoot© Instagram
She first announced she was expecting with her husband Mark Wright last December

She revealed their exciting news in a short note alongside the picture that simply said: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" with a baby’s face emoji. 

Fans were ecstatic when Michelle followed her initial announcement style and welcomed baby Palma with a similar post on her social media. 

Sharing a black and white close-up of the newborn, Michelle and Mark gently held Palma’s tiny hand, signalling that they were now a family of three. In the sweet shot, the little girl was dressed in a woollen crocheted hat and a matching woollen dress. 

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announce the birth of their daughter Palma© Instagram
Michelle shared her happy news on Instagram following the arrival of baby Palma

Well wishes 

Michelle revealed her daughter’s unique name in her caption and explained: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25".

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan during the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena© Getty Images for the NTA's
Michelle and Mark have been married since May 2015

Friends and family rushed to the comment section to congratulate the new parents and leave them well-wishes. 

Mark’s sister Jess Wright wrote: "My angel niece, love you so much already girlie", while Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden typed: "Best news ever congratulations darling to both of you". 

