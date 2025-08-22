Michelle Keegan shares precious photo of blanket-clad baby Palma's tiny toes

Michelle Keegan gushed over her daughter Palma as she shared an adorable insight into her journey with motherhood.

The 38-year-old actress revealed her "favourite thing ever" about being a new mum on her Instagram Stories alongside a sweet snap of her baby’s toes.

Sharing a close-up of Palma’s foot wrapped up inside a two-toned pink and white knitted blanket, the Fool Me Once star explained what she loved most about her daughter’s nap time.

Penning a caption to go with her cute picture, she said: "My baby’s big toe sticking out of her blanket whilst she naps might be one of my favourite things ever", followed by a flurry of emojis including a pink love heart.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announce they're expecting

Michelle welcomed her first child with her husband and former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, 38, earlier this year on 6 March.

And then there were three

© Instagram Michelle Keegan shared a sweet insight into her motherhood journey

She first shared the news that the couple were expecting on 29 December 2024, with an announcement post on Instagram. In the image, Michelle and Mark stood opposite each other on an idyllic beach, both wearing flowing white outfits.

The Our Girl star was dressed in a matching set consisting of a lace off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top and maxi skirt. She wore her long brunette hair loose over one shoulder and held her stomach as she looked lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

Mark’s back was to the camera in the photo and he emulated his wife in a matching cream linen shirt and trouser set.

© Instagram She first announced she was expecting with her husband Mark Wright last December

She revealed their exciting news in a short note alongside the picture that simply said: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" with a baby’s face emoji.

Fans were ecstatic when Michelle followed her initial announcement style and welcomed baby Palma with a similar post on her social media.

Sharing a black and white close-up of the newborn, Michelle and Mark gently held Palma’s tiny hand, signalling that they were now a family of three. In the sweet shot, the little girl was dressed in a woollen crocheted hat and a matching woollen dress.

© Instagram Michelle shared her happy news on Instagram following the arrival of baby Palma

Well wishes

Michelle revealed her daughter’s unique name in her caption and explained: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25".

© Getty Images for the NTA's Michelle and Mark have been married since May 2015

Friends and family rushed to the comment section to congratulate the new parents and leave them well-wishes.

Mark’s sister Jess Wright wrote: "My angel niece, love you so much already girlie", while Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden typed: "Best news ever congratulations darling to both of you".