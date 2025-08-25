'60s sitcom star wows fans with ageless appearance as she turns 94

"I Dream of Jeanie" star Barbara Eden wowed fans with her ageless appearance as she celebrated her 9th birthday over the weekend. The '60s TV sitcom's fan page posted the incredibly youthful picture on social media. "Let's all take a moment to wish our favorite blonde, entertainment icon and Hollywood legend Barbara Eden a very VERY Happy Birthday today!" the caption wrote. "We invite you to share your birthday wishes for Ms. Eden here as she celebrates her 94th Birthday!" They also announced in a following video that Barbara would be appearing on Bill Maher's podcast Club Random. "You're making a 12-year-old boy very happy," the clip shows Bill saying to his guest.

Tributes flooded in for the legendary actress including messages from Paris Hilton, Jennie Garth and former "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" co-star Caroline Rhea. "Happy birthday ageless beauty," she wrote.

Barbara starred as a genie and slave to Larry Hagman's character and is now the only surviving member from the show.

Barbara first got her lucky break on The Jimmy Carson Show before securing roles in I love Lucy and the Andy Griffin Show.



© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Barbara Eden as Jeannie

She was cast as Jeanie in 1965 until it was taken off the air in 1970. She has amassed millions of fans since its airing and has even written a memoir titled "Jeanie Out of the Bottle" and a children's book "Barbara and the Djinn".

Barbara speaks fondly of her fanbase and calls them "the best in the world"

© Disney General Entertainment Con Barbara Eden comes out of her bottle, onto the set of GOOD MORNING AMERICA

"'They're the best fans in the whole world," she said at a fan convention. "When I get up on the big stage, I speak, and then I do the Q&A, I'm sometimes surprised. They know more than I do about my work!"

At 94 years of age, the actress seems to show no signs of slowing down either.

In an interview with People, the blonde beauty shared her secret to longevity. "All through the years, I've noticed that many people don't realize what a joy it is and what a gift it is to be able to work in an arena that you really love," she said.

"So many people have to work in jobs they hate, and they have to do it just for sustenance, but aren't we lucky when we can study for something, enjoy it and know that other people enjoy it? I think that's a gift that life gives us, if we are willing to work for it," she added.

© Getty Images Barbara photographed in her Deep Canyon, Los Angeles bedroom with her 'magic lamp'

She also explained to Fox News that she's swapped cardio for weight training to keep herself fit and healthy.

"I used to work out all the time. I used to do spinning classes and then do weights with a trainer," she said.

"When Covid hit, that ended my heavy workouts. Now I have a stationary bicycle and I lift five pounds. I use very lightweight weights, but they're good for your bones."