I Dream of Jeannie's Barbara Eden treats herself to a day of self-care as she turns 93

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden is celebrating her 93rd birthday on August 23, and so it was only right that the iconic American actress treated herself to a new look.

Barbara was pictured heading to her local salon in Van Nuys, outside of Los Angeles, where she was greeted by her hairdresser. Wearing a gorgeous sunflower-yellow maxi skirt paired with a long-sleeved black crewneck top, Barbara emerged with her hair blown out and ready for her big celebrations.

The actress, who also appeared opposite Elvis Presley in Flaming Star (1960), and the 1961 film Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, paired the look with tan wedge shoes and a pair of white retro sunglasses.

© GAC / MEGA Barbara spends the day at the beauty salon

She also received a manicure and enjoyed a facial, which left her glowing.

Barbara played the title character in the hit NBC comedy I Dream of Jeannie from 1965 to 1970 which became an instant hit with viewers.

The fantasy series followed Jeannie, a 2000-year-old genie who was rescued from a bottle (and a deserted island) by a U.S. astronaut.

© NBC Barbara Edenas Jeannie in I Dream of Jeannie

She becomes his slave but unlike other genies she has no three-wishes-only rule so uses her magic whenever she chooses.

It ran for five seasons and had two spin-off films.

Barbara has stepped back from the stage and screen in recent years, and in May was full of smiles as she was pictured with friends this week enjoying lunch.

© Getty Images Barbara Eden is seen on May 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The then 92-year-old, who has rarely been pictured in recent years, was seen leaving a Los Angeles restaurant with her friends as she wore a bright cherry red blazer and tailored black pants with a small wedge heel. She accessorized with a bright blue and gold choker and matching earrings, and the spry actress was seen walking to her car with her black bag clutched under her arm.

Barbara was married to Michael Ansara between 1958–1974, Charles Fegert for five years between 1977–1982, and Jon Eicholtz, whom she wed in 1991.

Her son Matthew died in 2001 after a heroin overdose. "He won a lot of battles,” Barbara said at the time of her son. “But he lost his personal war.”

