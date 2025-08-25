Tom Selleck makes rare appearance at lively public event in his honor — watch

Tom Selleck is getting rightfully celebrated. Over the weekend, the Blue Bloods alum, who celebrated his milestone 80th birthday earlier this year, made a rare appearance at an event honoring his time as the legendary Thomas Magnum on Magnum P.I. In a video shared by the Detroit Tigers, who host an annual Magnum P.I. day, hoards of fans are seen wearing the iconic character's signature look: red Hawai'ian shirts with bold mustaches. Tom is then seen coming out onto the field to greet them, wearing a baseball jersey with his last name on it.

"Tom Selleck had to make an appearance obv," the Tigers, who played against the Kansas City Royals yesterday, captioned their post, and fans were quick to take to the comments section and gush over it. "Tom Selleck is a national treasure," one aptly declared, as others followed suit with: "Am I a Detroit Tigers fan? No. But do I now need to go to a Tigers game when this happens? YES!" and: "Who doesn't love Tom Selleck," as well as: "Even at 80… He has such a commanding presence!!!"

© Getty Images Tom as Thomas Magnum in 1985

Magnum P.I., which also starred Roger E. Mosley, Larry Manetti, John Hillerman, Gillian Dobb, and Kathleen Lloyd, among others, aired from 1980 to 1988, and in that time, it earned 17 Emmy nominations and two wins.

Tom went on to also gain recognition for his role as Richard on Friends, as well as the beloved Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods, which was cancelled last year after 14 seasons, but will live on through the forthcoming spin-off Boston Blue starring his on-screen son Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. He is currently working on a new Jesse Stone project.