Meet Blue Bloods' original Reagan family before Boston Blue's Silver family takeover
Following Blue Bloods' cancellation last year, Boston Blue will premiere in October

2 minutes ago
The Blue Bloods universe is expanding, but we'll never forget where it started.

Boston Blue, the Blue Bloods spin-off starring Donnie Wahlberg, will officially bring back his character of Danny Reagan when it premieres on CBS on October 17, ten months after Blue Bloods came to an end when it was canceled after 14 seasons on the air.

The new show will star Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, and Marcus Scribner, but before we meet the Silver family, take a look back at the Reagan family tree.

Henry Reagan

Henry Reagan

At the top of the tree was Henry Reagan, the former New York City Police Commissioner, who is Frank Reagan's father, and played by Len Cariou. There's no word on whether he'll appear on Boston Blue, but he recently joined the cast of American Classic, an eight-part comedy series from MGM+, which will also star Kevin Kline, Laura Linney and Jon Tenney.

Frank Reagan

Frank Reagan

Frank Reagan was played by none other than lead star Tom Selleck. He was the New York City Police Commissioner, and a father to Danny, Erin and Jamie, who he shared with late wife Mary Margaret Reagan before she passed away from cancer (she only appeared in the show via photos). Though he is also not confirmed to have a role in Boston Blue — he is working on a new Jesse Stone movie — he has shared he is open to the idea.

Danny Reagan

Danny Reagan

Danny is Frank's eldest son, also a police detective, played by Donnie. He was married to Linda Rose Reagan (played by Amy Carlson), with whom he shared two sons, Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Sean (Andrew Terraciano), before her death. Boston Blue will see him follow his son Sean, who will now be played by Mika Amonsen, to Boston as he seeks a career in law enforcement while still distancing himself from his hometown department.

Erin Reagan

Erin Reagan

Played by Bridget Moynahan, Erin is Frank's only daughter and the New York County Assistant District Attorney, who is married to Jack Boyle (played by Peter Hermann). In July 2025, it was confirmed Bridget will make a guest appearance on Boston Blue, and direct an episode.

Jamie Reagan

Jamie Reagan

Jamie is Frank's youngest son, a police sergeant, and played by Will Estes. His character is married to Eddie Janko-Reagan, who is played by Vanessa Ray.

Eddie Janko-Reagan

Eddie Janko-Reagan

Last but certainly not least is Eddie, who is a police officer and married into the family via Jamie. The Blue Bloods series finale revealed that the couple was expecting their first baby.

