Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg drops major news on Tom Selleck's return
donnie wahlberg tom selleck red carpet

The spinoff series is set to air in the fall

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
As fans wait with bated breath for updates on the Blue Bloods spinoff set to hit screens in the fall, many have wondered if previous cast members like Tom Selleck will make an appearance on Boston Blue.

The show's star, Donnie Wahlberg, coyly revealed that fans may see the inimitable Frank Reagan return to the screen in an interview with Parade

A family reunion

Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck at the "Blue Bloods" Press Conference in 2012
Donnie hinted that Tom may make an appearance in the Blue Bloods spinoff

"New York and Boston are really close," Donnie hinted. "They're not that far apart." 

For his part, Tom was optimistic about the show's characters returning at a later date after Blue Bloods was canceled following its 14th season. 

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back," he said on CBS News. "And I can tell you this: We aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know."

He later told Entertainment Weekly that Frank would be "commissioner till he drops", indicating that he likely wouldn't follow his son to Boston. 

A new chapter

Split image of Boston blue cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Donnie Wahlberg and Ernie Hudson
Donnie will be joined by Sonequa Martin-Green and Ernie Hudson in Boston Blue

Donnie shared his joy over the new project in March, taking to Instagram to write: "So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you - to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can't wait."

According to the actor, his new partner on the series is a huge Blue Bloods fan and is eager to do justice to the show's legacy. 

"Blue Bloods is important to the audience, it's important to me, it's important to Sonequa [Martin-Green]," he explained to Parade. "She's a Blue Bloods fan. She's my partner, and she's a Blue Bloods fan. She wants to keep that legacy alive, as well."

Sonequa will play Danny's partner, Lena Peters, who hails from a family with a long history in law enforcement. 

Danny's major move

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.
Danny Reagan will relocate to Boston in the spinoff series

Following the announcement, many have wondered what would prompt Danny to leave behind his beloved New York and make the move to Boston to start a new life.

"I can't give you the exact reason why today, because that would be a big spoiler," he said. "But I would say this: as family-oriented as Danny is, he's also always marched to the beat of his own drum. I think those two things can be true at the same time. He can march to the beat of his own drum, and it can still be about family."

"It's going to be a journey and a process for him," the 55-year-old added. "He's with the audience who says, 'I can't imagine Danny would move to Boston.' Well, neither can he. He's with you. He's going to have to figure this out because it's a dramatic life change."

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Will Hochman as Joe Hill, and Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan
Donnie shared that it had been "fun" to see his character navigate a new city

As for how Danny will fare without his family nearby, the actor shared that it was a fun experience to see how his character could develop in a new city.  

"I'll just say the journey of developing this show, it's really fun letting Danny be a fish out of water to be in this new world," he shared. "It's also important to remember where he comes from and what the Blue Bloods legacy is. We're keeping all of that at the forefront of our thoughts as we build this thing."

To learn more about Boston Blue, watch below...

