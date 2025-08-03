Tom Selleck's new look at 80 is worlds away from Blue Bloods days

While Blue Bloods gears up to return in a brand new form this fall with the premiere of its Donnie Wahlberg-led spin-off Boston Blue, one of its central figures is keeping things low-key instead.

Tom Selleck, 80, was spotted out and about in California earlier in July, per new pictures first shared by The Sun, sporting a look in stark contrast to his days as Frank Reagan.

The actor was photographed walking around with his take-out in Los Angeles with longer silver hair and a bushy beard, wearing a simple black tee and matching shorts with sneakers and a silver watch.

© Getty Images Tom has kept out of the spotlight since "Blue Bloods'" conclusion back in December

The style presented a more casual take on the actor, best known for playing highly charismatic characters in several of his most memorable outings like Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., Three Men and a Baby, and Friends.

Since the show's conclusion in December 2024, Tom hasn't made any public appearances. The star has devoted his time to relaxing at his California ranch with his wife Jillie Mack while focusing on returning to work with a brand new iteration of the Jesse Stone franchise.

His IMDb page lists an "Untitled Jesse Stone Project" as currently in development, the tenth installment in the popular detective series in which he plays the titular character from Paradise, Massachusetts.

© Getty Images The actor sported a distinctly different look from his trademark style

Tom previously told TVInsider about working on a reboot: "It looks like now I might have to write [a script for another movie]. It wouldn't be a final one because everybody loves it."

"Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later. But I need to regroup; I don't know what's next, but assuming the phone doesn't stop ringing, I'm going to keep working."

The original Jesse Stone novel's authors Michael Brandman and Robert B. Parker are listed as writers, with Michael and Tom down as executive producers. Unlike previous outings, the current Jesse Stone iteration is instead listed as a "TV Series," although there has been no further clarification.

© Getty Images The actor sported a bushy silver beard, similar to his appearance (as pictured) in late-2024

Of getting back into the thick of things post-Blue Bloods, he told Parade: "I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me," even adding that he was interested in working with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. "A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."

In his own new interview with Parade, Donnie indicated that there is a chance that Tom, and any of his other Blue Bloods co-stars, could appear in the show's upcoming spin-off, centering around Danny Reagan.

© Getty Images The star's next move is a new installment of the "Jesse Stone" franchise

"New York and Boston are really close," Donnie hinted, emphasizing how "important" the original show is to him and to its fanbase. "They're not that far apart."

It was confirmed soon after that at least one familiar face will be back for Boston Blue, with Bridget Moynahan reprising her role as Danny's sister Erin Reagan, at least for the pilot episode. The show officially began production in July in Toronto, Canada.