Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee makes tearful appearance with family at dad's procession

Ozzy Osbourne's devoted family joined the thousands of fans who had gathered in the streets of Birmingham on July 30 to pay their respects to the late Black Sabbath frontman.

Among them were Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee, who is notoriously private.

She was joined by her mom, and siblings Jack, Kelly, Jessica and Luis.

© AFP via Getty Images Aimee Osbourne stepped out with her family, including mom Sharon Osbourne, to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at his hometown procession

Aimee, 41, was seen looking visibly emotional as she laid a flower down for her father, while looking at the many tributes dedicated to her dad.

The family - all dressed in black - acknowledged the crowds and waved, before getting back into the car. Ozzy's grandchildren were also present, including Jack's four young daughters, Pearl, Andie, Minnie and Maple, and Kelly's baby son Sid.

© Getty Images Sharon with Kelly and Jack Osbourne at Ozzy's procession

The procession was accompanied by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass, and took place from 1pm in the town center.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Osbournes were covering the costs of the procession, ahead of a private funeral.

© Getty Images Sharon leant on Jack and Kelly as they walked back to the car

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

© Getty Aimee Osbourne mostly stays out of the spotlight

Just last month, Ozzy and the rest of Black Sabbath were given the Freedom of the City honor. This is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the UK and recognizes people's exceptional service to the city.

Just two weeks before his death, he reunited on stage with Black Sabbath for a final farewell concert, that took place on July 5.

While Ozzy's two youngest children, Kelly and Jack, have grown up in the public eye - rising to fame following the success of their hit reality TV show, The Osbournes, between 2002 and 2005 - his older children have stayed mainly out of the spotlight.

© eddie sanderson Aimee with her famous family back in 1997

Aimee - who is Ozzy's oldest child with Sharon - is however, reportedly set to appear in an upcoming feature-length documentary for Paramount Plus, called Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, which was filmed earlier in 2025.

Aimee has followed in her dad's footsteps with a successful music career, but tends to opt out of interviews, and made the decision not to appear in her family's reality show in order to enjoy her teenage years in privacy.