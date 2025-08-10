Meet Jack Osbourne's 4 'unique' daughters and blended family

Jack Osbourne will return to TV on Sunday as he’s set to be one of the contestants on ITV’s celebrity cooking challenge, Cooking with the Stars.

Although his presence might come as a surprise to most, since Jack, 39, is currently grieving the loss of his famous father, Ozzy Osbourne, the program, presented by Emma Willis, was recorded before Ozzy’s death.

The Black Sabbath frontman died on 22 July, only two weeks after his farewell performance in the city where the band was formed, Birmingham.

Jack attended the performance with his three oldest children, together with the rest of the family, and shared sweet pictures on Instagram of all the girls mesmerised by their grandfather's presence on stage.

© Instagram Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne pose for a photo with their son Jack and his wife Aree, plus three of his daughters, shared on Instagram

He has four daughters, Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. After the couple divorced in 2019, Jack met his now-wife, Aree Gearhart, with whom he shares his youngest daughter, Maple, three.

Pearl Clementine Osbourne, 13

© Jack Osbourne Jack Osbourne and his girls at Ozzy's last show

Pearl is the oldest daughter, born on 24 April 2012. The same year, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), making his debut into parenthood more challenging than expected.

Pearl made some cameo appearances on her dad's and grandad's reality show, Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, on the History Channel. During the episode "Pearls of Wisdom", the trio went on a camping trip.

Andy Rose Osbourne, 10

© Getty Jack Osbourne, his daughter Andy watched on

Andy was born on June 13, 2015. Jack has previously described her as having a "unique" personality.

During a 2021 interview on The Tamron Hall Show, he confessed that, at not even three years old, she "just didn’t want to wear clothes anymore".

He continued: "So it started with no shoes and then no socks, and then no pants or skirts or dresses, and then no T-shirt and then she decided that diapers were fire."

​​Minnie Theodora Osbourne, 7

© Instagram Minnie's birth announcement from Jack Osbourne

Minnie is the youngest daughter born from Jack’s first marriage to Lisa. She was born on 3 February 2018.

Her dad took to Instagram to announce her arrival to his fans, he said: "She’s the newest member of my girl squad."

Maple Artemis Osbourne, 3

© Instagram Jack Osbourne's daughter, Maple

Maple is Jack’s one and only daughter with his second wife, Aree. She was born on July 9, 2022, and her parents got married a year after her arrival.

To announce her birth, Jack posted a photo of his new baby simply stating: "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."

Jack’s reaction to Ozzy Osbourne’s passing

© Getty Images Jack Osbourne at Ozzy's funeral earlier this year

Jack was very close to his dad and was shocked by his passing.

He wrote a tribute to his father on Instagram, accompanied by a video full of memories from his childhood until Ozzy’s last years. He said, "I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much."

He continued: "He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing.

I think this quote best describes my father: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’"

Messages of sorrow have poured in from fans who have been deeply affected by the loss of one of their idols. One wrote: "Your father didn’t just light up the room, he lit up the world. There will never be another like him."