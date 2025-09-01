Robin Wright opens up on 'huge regret' parenting with ex Sean Penn

Robin Wright has opened up on her 'huge regret' parenting with ex Sean Penn. The actress who was married to the actor in 1996 and divorced in 2010 shares two children, Frances and Jack with the star.

"He was gone so much of the time. He'd come back and be the policeman and then he'd leave me with the residue," She told The Sunday Times. "Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn't get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed."

The 65-year-old then spoke of her struggles as a mother while with Sean.



© Toronto Star via Getty Images Robin and Sean in happier days.

"I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids - I wasn't hard enough on them," she confessed to the outlet.

Their son Hopper, who has suffered from drug addiction, has been candid about his struggles too.

Hopper told ES Magazine: "I was doing a lot of stuff but meth was the main one that brought me down. I went to rehab because I woke up in hospital and my dad said, 'Rehab? Or bus bench?' I was like, 'I'll take the bed."

"Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life. Because it's not fun when it gets to a point where you just need it."

© Corbis via Getty Images Robin with her children, Hooper and Dylan.

Sean and Robin had a tempestuous on and off relationship and planned to divorce two years earlier in 2007 but got back together four months later.

They split again in 2009 and finalized their divorce a year later.

The former couple pictured at the height of their marriage.

They met on the set of State of Grace in 1990 but had an on and off relationship until they married six years later.

The two divorced in 2010, and Robin, who had previously changed her name to Robin Penn before changing it back to her maiden name after their split, previously opened up about the dissolution of her marriage in a 2014 interview with the Telegraph. She said: "Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating."

© Photo: Rex Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in their acclaimed political drama House of Cards.

The actress added: "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

Shortly after their divorce, Sean told Vanity Fair that his ex-wife was a "ghost" to him now, explaining: "We spent all those years together," and that: "Now she's just gone."

Both Sean and Robin married again after their divorce, though they have both since split from their respective spouses. The former finalized his divorce from Lila George in April of 2022 after nearly two years together, and the House of Cards lead filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in September of 2022 after four years together.