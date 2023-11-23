Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sean Penn breaks his silence on Matthew Perry’s tragic death and the star’s battle with addiction

Sean Penn appeared briefly on Friends in 2001

Sean Penn attends the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
In a heartrending conversation with Piers Morgan on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Sean Penn paid tribute to the late "Friends" star Matthew Perry

The Oscar-winning actor, aged 63, publicly expressed his admiration and respect for Perry for the first time since his tragic passing.

During the insightful interview set to air on TalkTV, Sean candidly shared his thoughts on Matthew, hailing him as a 'talented guy' and commending his courage in addressing his substance abuse issues. 

Sean, whose son Hopper struggled with crystal meth addiction, empathized deeply with Matthew's battle. "I saw him somewhat recently," Sean recounted, recalling a chance encounter at Los Angeles airport. 

"I complimented him on what I knew of his book. I hadn't read it but had seen his interviews. He was intelligently and boldly confronting it and generously sharing his experiences to help others."

Actor Matthew Perry rides the High Roller at The LINQ Promenade on June 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Denise Truscello
Matthew tragically died this year

Sean also touched upon the inevitable consequences of Matthew's prolonged battle with addiction. "It's tragic, I can't say I was terribly surprised," he admitted, acknowledging the likely toll on Perry's health over the years. 

"He left behind a tale and gave a lot of joy to people with his talent. I wish his family well," Sean concluded, extending his sympathies.

FRIENDS -- "The One With The Rumor"-- Episode 9 -- Aired 11/22/2001 -- Pictured: (l-r) , Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller-Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller© Getty Images
Matthew Perry played Chandler on Friends

Sean's connection to "Friends" included a brief appearance in 2001 as Phoebe's (played by Lisa Kudrow) twin sister's boyfriend, in two memorable episodes. 

Despite Kevin S. Bright, the "Friends" director, once calling Sean'

Matthew Perry book
Matthew's book

Meanwhile, according to reports, Matthew’s co-stars from "Friends" — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and David Schwimmer — are contemplating a tribute to him at the upcoming Emmy Awards. 

Matthew's sudden death on October 28, at the age of 54, with the cause still pending a toxicology report, has left the entertainment world and his co-stars deeply affected.

The 75th Emmys, now rescheduled for January 15 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, could potentially see this poignant tribute materialize. 

cast of friends© Getty Images
The cast from Friends were all very close with Matthew

Matthew, a five-time Emmy nominee, including a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Friends" in 2002, remains a beloved figure in television history.

