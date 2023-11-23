Sean Penn breaks his silence on Matthew Perry’s tragic death and the star’s battle with addiction

In a heartrending conversation with Piers Morgan on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Sean Penn paid tribute to the late "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

The Oscar-winning actor, aged 63, publicly expressed his admiration and respect for Perry for the first time since his tragic passing.

During the insightful interview set to air on TalkTV, Sean candidly shared his thoughts on Matthew, hailing him as a 'talented guy' and commending his courage in addressing his substance abuse issues.

Sean, whose son Hopper struggled with crystal meth addiction, empathized deeply with Matthew's battle. "I saw him somewhat recently," Sean recounted, recalling a chance encounter at Los Angeles airport.

"I complimented him on what I knew of his book. I hadn't read it but had seen his interviews. He was intelligently and boldly confronting it and generously sharing his experiences to help others."

© Denise Truscello Matthew tragically died this year

Sean also touched upon the inevitable consequences of Matthew's prolonged battle with addiction. "It's tragic, I can't say I was terribly surprised," he admitted, acknowledging the likely toll on Perry's health over the years.

"He left behind a tale and gave a lot of joy to people with his talent. I wish his family well," Sean concluded, extending his sympathies.

© Getty Images Matthew Perry played Chandler on Friends

Sean's connection to "Friends" included a brief appearance in 2001 as Phoebe's (played by Lisa Kudrow) twin sister's boyfriend, in two memorable episodes.

Despite Kevin S. Bright, the "Friends" director, once calling Sean'

Matthew's book

Meanwhile, according to reports, Matthew’s co-stars from "Friends" — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and David Schwimmer — are contemplating a tribute to him at the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Matthew's sudden death on October 28, at the age of 54, with the cause still pending a toxicology report, has left the entertainment world and his co-stars deeply affected.

The 75th Emmys, now rescheduled for January 15 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, could potentially see this poignant tribute materialize.

© Getty Images The cast from Friends were all very close with Matthew

Matthew, a five-time Emmy nominee, including a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Friends" in 2002, remains a beloved figure in television history.

