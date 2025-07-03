Everything Charlize Theron's exes have said about her

Charlize Theron is a sought after celebrity, but as she revealed on Watch What Happens Live, she is single once again. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress complained to Andy Cohen about dating apps.

"A friend put me on [Raya], I went on two dates," she explained. "Because every week it's — every guy has a Burning Man picture. And they're, like, a CEO, like, of nothing."

"And they're all like, into fitness..." she continued, as Andy further joked: "Or like a creative director of nothing."

"Then you meet with them, and they're not. I just say it up front. I'm like, 'Well, why did you put that on your thing?' No, I don't like it," Charlize said. So, while Charlize may not be a fan of dating apps, she has a robust dating history. Here's everything her exes have said about the Oscar winner.

© AFP via Getty Images Charlize prioritizes being a mom

Stephan Jenkins

Charlize dated Stephan Jenkins for three years in the late '90s. She met the Third Eye Blind singer while they were vacationing in Hawaii. They went public with their relationship in May 1998.

A few months later, Stephan spoke with PEOPLE about Charlize, saying: "She's very funny. And she learned to play the drums faster than anyone I've ever seen."

After they broke up in 2000, Third Eye Blind released their third studio album, Out of the Vein. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Stephan revealed his relationship with Charlize inspired songs on the album.

© WireImage Stephan and Charlize on the red carpet

Stuart Townsend

Charlize was cast in the 2002 film Trapped with Kevin Bacon, Dakota Fanning, Courtney Love, and Stuart Townsend. The Irish actor told Irish America he remembered that he "didn't take that much notice" of Charlize because they were co-workers.

Soon after, at a cast dinner, that changed.

© Getty Images Charlize and Stuart on a date night

"She just looked like a million dollars. I went 'Whoa! Who is this girl?' It was funny because I guess there had been so much going on at the reading I hadn't really taken stock of her," Stuart said. "When she glams up it's ridiculous…I was just smitten after that."

Charlize and Stuart dated for several years, splitting time between Los Angeles and Ireland. While Charlize told Marie Claire: "I really don't need to wear a white dress and throw a big party," the couple called each other husband and wife and wore commitment rings.

But after 10 years together, Charlize and Stuart broke up in 2010. Stuart hasn't spoken about his ex since their breakup.

Sean Penn

Both Charlize and Sean Penn have won Academy Awards for their acting, and their love of making films brought them together. The two started dating in 2013 after being friends for two decades.

Sean and Charlize remained private, but traveled together to Hawaii in 2014. Sean even spent time with Theron's daughter Jackson. In 2015, Sean told Le Parisien: "[Charlize is] the love of my life." Charlize agreed, telling Elle UK: "He's my partner, he's the love of my life."

But not everything was perfect. In June 2015, the couple broke up. Charlize addressed the rumors that they almost got married in an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, saying: "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated. It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year."

© Getty Images The two were friends before they dated

Alexander Skarsgård

While it was never confirmed that Charlize dated the Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgård, their work on the film Long Shot convinced fans they had chemistry.

Addressing the online speculation, Alexander told WSJ Magazine: "It doesn't affect me. People can think whatever they want." He continued: "It's impossible to live in a vacuum – you hear, 'Oh I heard you're dating so-and-so.' Sometimes you're like, 'Yeah, I did.' Sometimes it's, 'Never met the person but give her my number.'"