Are Robin Wright and Sean Penn in the midst of a romantic reunion? Netizens can't help but wonder the status of their relationship after they were spotted together.

The former couple, both of whom are now seemingly single, were seen together for the first time in years.

They were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend, either having just landed or ready to take flight as they walked up an escalator with bags and luggage in hand.

When did Sean Penn and Robin Wright start dating

The two began dating over thirty years ago, in 1989, shortly after Sean's highly-publicized divorce from Madonna – the actor and the singer were married for four years – and were in an on-and-off relationship until their wedding in 1996.

Do Sean Penn and Robin Wright have children

During the span of their marriage they welcomed two children – their daughter Dylan, who is 31, and a son, Hopper, who is 29.

When did Sean Penn and Robin Wright divorce

The two divorced in 2010, and Robin, who had previously changed her name to Robin Penn before changing it back to her maiden name after their split, previously opened up about the dissolution of her marriage in a 2014 interview with the Telegraph. She said: "Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating."

The couple married seven years after they first met

The actress added: "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

Shortly after their divorce, Sean told Vanity Fair that his ex-wife was a "ghost" to him now, explaining: "We spent all those years together," and that: "Now she's just gone."

The couple alongside their children at a 2004 basketball game

However, that seemed to change in 2017, the last time the two were spotted together, also in an airport, though then it was New York's JFK.

Both Sean and Robin married again after their divorce, though they have both since split from their respective spouses. The former finalized his divorce from Lila George in April of 2022 after nearly two years together, and the House of Cards lead filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in September of 2022 after four years together.

