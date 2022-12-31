Sean Penn's daughter Dylan sends fans into a frenzy with cheeky underwear pic Dylan looks sensational in the Instagram snap!

Sean Penn's daughter, Dylan Penn, has sent her Instagram followers wild with her latest Instagram snap, wearing white underwear on her Hawaii vacation.

The actress, who is also the daughter of Golden Globe winner Robin Wright looked stunning in the black-and-white selfie, posing on a chair in a pair of white lace briefs.



Dylan took to Instagram to share the black and white photo

The 31-year-old shared the photo on her Instagram feed with the caption: "Hawaii 5-0".

Friends and followers rushed to the comments to share their love for the post. The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage wrote: "Hot", while singer-songwriter Carole Vreeland penned, "Babe I'm dead in my grave over this."

It wasn't just celeb friends expressing their love for the gorgeous snap. One follower commented: "Hawaii looks amazing on you!" Another added: "You look absolutely stunning!"

Sean shares his daughter Dylan and son Hopper with his ex-wife Robin Wright

Dylan is the eldest child of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, who were married from 1996 to 2010. The pair also have a son together, actor and producer Hopper, 29.

Sean Penn was also previously married to Madonna, from 1985 to 1989.

The Hollywood actor was recognized in the HELLO! Kind List earlier this year for his trip to Ukraine. Sean courageously made the trip to film a documentary with Vice Studios, in support of the country amid the Russian invasion.

