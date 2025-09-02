Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hoda Kotb's fans concerned for her safety following latest picture
Fans urged Hoda Kotb to take down her latest photo with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, on their first day back at school – and here's why

Hoda Kotb in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Hoda Kotb sparked concern among fans with her latest post, leaving many worried about her safety. The former TODAY star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that her two daughters were heading back to school for their first day after the summer break. The photograph captured Hoda posing in front of her cars outside her house with her two children, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. However, the star's followers urged her to not share her car registration number in concern of her safety. "Never post your license plates!" penned one social media user. "Have a great year girls!! I also agree to blur the license plates! Too many crazy people these days! Enjoy these moments Hoda!" added a second follower. 

The former NBC anchor looked stylish in a pair of jeans and a white shirt layered with a gray blazer, as she smiled at the camera. One of her daughters wore a denim jumpsuit paired with bright pink shoes, while the other opted for a purple pleated skirt, sparkly tights, and a cream sweater. Hoda captioned the sweet post: "First day!!!!! #backtoschool."

Another snap in the carousel captured the star’s daughters smiling alongside their classmates on the school’s playing field. Despite the abundance of concern in the comments section, many of Hoda's followers left messages of support. "They’re getting so big! Have a great year ladies," wrote one user. "So happy for you that you get these moments with them. Have a great school year," added another fan.

Hoda Kotb in gray blazer and jeans posing outside her house and in front of her cars with her two daughters. © Instagram
Hoda Kotb shared a post with her daughters on their first day back at school

Hoda's comments on motherhood

Hoda Kotb in white blazer photographed with daughters Hope and Haley Joy in TODAY studio© Getty Images
Hoda Kotb with daughters Hope and Haley Joy on TODAY

During an interview with E! News, Hoda was asked if she plans to welcome a sister for Haley and Hope. "You know what I say about life and things like that, I think it's sort of in God's hand," she said. However, Hoda revealed her priority has been to spend more time with her daughters since leaving the TODAY Show. "What's on my bucket list is making the eggs, having a coffee, holding their hands, walking Haley and Hope to school – those kind of very basic things," she admitted. 

Hoda Hotb sat on ground in house with her dog waffles© Instagram
Hoda recently became a dog mom

"Most days are Wednesdays – just a regular day. So, I want my Wednesdays to be fantastic. I want [my daughters] to know that they are the most important part of my life, they ride front seat." She added: "Nothing else gets this seat. Career doesn't get this seat; time doesn't get this seat." Back in July, the star surprised her two children with an adorable brown and white puppy. Hoda captioned the wholesome post: "It's official. Meet our newest addition, WAFFLES," and the video gained more than 69,000 likes on Instagram.

