Hoda Kotb makes it 'official' with new addition to the family months after TODAY exit

Hoda Kotb surprised her two young daughters with a dream gift for any child, or adult, might we add.

In Hoda's social media video which she posted on July 10, her friend brought out an adorable brown and white puppy to the driveway for her girls Haley, 8 and Hope, 6, to pet. Check out the adorable video below.

The friend was heard asking, "What do you think," as one of her daughters took in the sweet moment. The TV star put the dog into her arms and announced to her girls: "Here, take her. She's yours, she's yours. Oh my God."

She passed the adorable puppy to her daughter Hope to hold. Hoda expressed: "Aww, look how cute she is." Before the charming video concluded, Hoda was heard hilariously asking, "Do you think she needs to pee?"

Hoda captioned the wholesome post: "It's official. Meet our newest addition, WAFFLES," and the video raked up more than 69,000 likes on Instagram.

Welcoming the four-legged-friend into their household was a wonderful update as to how Hoda's life has been looking since she left the Today show in January, however, it's not the only change she's had in her life.

The goal for her life post-morning show was to be able to spend more time with her two little ones, and now the family has gotten an additional member to continue making memories with.

Hoda is certainly enjoying her mother era and is not missing her early morning call times for work and the author loves sharing snippets of her joyful life on social media.

Over July 4th weekend, the trio celebrated by enjoying some backyard downtime with Hoda's friends. Besides feeling emotionally fulfilled in her personal life, Hoda is showing no signs of stopping in her retirement.

Her career is also continuing to flourish and grow. She is gearing up to release a self-help book Jump and Find Joy, to help inspire readers to consciously choose love-based decisions, instead of fear-based ones, in order to find joy on the other side of the unknown outcome.

The doting mother-of-two is also putting out empowering content through her podcast, Make Space with Hoda Kotb, and she recently sat down with Joanna Gaines to discuss everything from imposter syndrome, to what it's really like to be a working mom.

And to top it all off, her former co-host Jenna Bush Hager and herself were recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for her former show, Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Regardless of what Hoda's exploring, she continues to keep her curiosity alive as well as her zest for life, regardless of any major shifts that take place.