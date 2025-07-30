Hoda Kotb reveals how she's putting an 'end' to 'painful' cycle in her personal life

Hoda Kotb has revealed how she's consciously choosing a new path in her personal life.

The former Today star took to her social media page to share a cryptic message on her Instagram with her more than 2,700,000 followers.

The journalist reposted a very insightful statement, written by Vex King, which started off with the author recalling that he's often asked: "Why don't you hurt people back when they hurt you?"

© Instagram Hoda Kotb shared an insightful message on social media

His response was simple, yet very touching. He replied: "Because pain is already multiplying in the world. And I don't want to be a reason someone bleeds more." The thought-provoking message continued: "Pain doesn't need another echo. It needs someone brave enough to end the cycle — by choosing peace first."

Hoda captioned the captivating quote by confirming, "this," and adding two heart emojis. The former talk show host used her massive platform to inspire her followers to reflect on how their actions can affect others.

One person commented: "Yes, let me choose peace." Another fan added: "I grew up feeling that even when they are mean to me, I won't sink to their level." A third follower wrote: "Love this Hoda. Keep spreading your job so others will begin their joy," and Hoda is consciously doing just that by launching her app, Joy 101.

© Getty Images Hoda uses her online platform to inspire others to make a positive change

The has been on a healing journey full of life-changing self-care practices such as meditating, journaling and praying, and she has been sharing what she's learned in hopes of helping others choose peace and growth.

Hoda has been open about the huge revelation she had in her life after she gave a guided breathwork session a try, despite being skeptical. In fact, it was her former co-host Jenna Bush Hager who recommended the exercise after Hoda confided in her that she was struggling with "not having the oomph [she] used to have," although she had a healthy diet and fitness routine.

© Getty Images Hoda has been on a healing journey and used what she learned to launch her app

She recalled to Good Housekeeping: "After about seven minutes in, I exploded in tears. I knew right then and there that something had unlocked. Then the next day, I felt like someone took a squeegee to my brain – I felt clarity and energy. As I went along my path, things kept unlocking."

It was through her own journey towards joy that she began connecting the dots in her personal life, and then her idea for her "soul project" was born.

© Getty Images Hoda's app called Joy 101 provides insightful tips and practices

The journalist believes that a domino effect of positive change can occur for everyone, as long as they remain open and vulnerable.

She suggested: "My piece of advice is to open yourself up to trying things you haven't tried before – open up and try something that is out of your comfort zone. Give it a minute to try and see what happens, and you'll see little increments of joy coming back."