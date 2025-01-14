Hoda Kotb talks third baby after leaving Today Show

Hoda Kotb's weekdays look very different now after she waved goodbye to Today after 17 years on January 10.

The 60-year-old revealed in September that she was leaving the morning show in part to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, eight, and Hope, five.

Hoda has made no secret about her interest in adopting a third child, but her plans were put on hold in 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, now that Hoda has more time on her hands, she isn't against starting the adoption process again.

During an interview with E! News, Hoda was asked if she plans to welcome a sister for Haley and Hope. While she remained coy with her answer, she didn't rule out the possibility of having a third child.

"You know what I say about life and things like that, I think it's sort of in God's hand," she said.

© Instagram Hoda is open to having a third child

During the interview, Hoda explained what she's looking forward to most now that she can spend more time at home with her children.

"What's on my bucket list is making the eggs, having a coffee, holding their hands, walking Haley and Hope to school – those kind of very basic things," she admitted.

© Instagram Hoda wants to spend more time with her daughters

"Most days are Wednesdays – just a regular day. So, I want my Wednesdays to be fantastic. I want [my daughters] to know that they are the most important part of my life, they ride front seat."

She added: "Nothing else gets this seat. Career doesn't get this seat; time doesn't get this seat."

© Instagram Hoda adopted her daughters with ex-fiance Joel Schiffman

Hoda already has her future career mapped out, revealing on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week that she is moving into the wellness space.

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"

© NBC Hoda left the Today Show on January 10, 2025

Hoda is still "in the building process" of her company – which she plans to launch in the spring – and revealed that she became "hooked" on wellness after initially having her doubts.

"I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better,'" she confessed.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda is moving into the wellness space

Hoda first revealed her desire to conquer the wellness market during a conversation with her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host, Jenna Bush Hager in October.

She said: "What I want to do is I want to live in wellness. I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I've got things that are percolating inside that I'm gonna, hopefully, have fully formed soon."