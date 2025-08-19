Where is Jenna Bush Hager? Her unexpected absence explained

While Jenna Bush Hager has still been on our screens in recent days, fans have noticed that each episode has been prerecorded, pointing to an unexpected absence for the mother of three.

Jenna, who co-hosts the fourth hour of Today, welcomed Savannah Guthrie as her guest host for the August 18 and 19 episodes of Jenna & Friends.

Jenna's absence explained

The Today show aired prerecorded episodes of Jenna & Friends

The duo shared in the opening segment that Monday's episode was a "highlight show" about "amazing women", with producers airing old interviews from celebrities like Martha Stewart, Sofia Vergara and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The following day, they highlighted major interview moments from recent months, including Halle Berry and Van Hunt's first joint interview in June, and Olivia Munn's discussion of her breast cancer diagnosis in April.

Today's official website does not list any celebrity co-hosts for the week, indicating that Jenna's absence will extend for at least three more days.

Friday episodes of Jenna & Friends are typically prerecorded, but her extended leave likely points to a well-deserved vacation for Jenna.

© Instagram Jenna is spending quality time with her family

She may also be getting some quality time with her three kids, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, six, before they head back to school in September. The author shares her children with her husband, Henry Hager, whom she wed in 2008.

Jenna has been working hard behind the scenes on her popular book club, Read with Jenna, and her new publishing company, Thousand Voices.

Slowing down

© Instagram She shared that summer is all about spending time with her family

The TV personality opened up about taking time off to be with her family and decompress from her incredibly busy life.

"As busy as we are, life slows down a little in the summer. And it's so nice to spend this calmer, quality time with family – the season is all about being together," she told First for Women.

"We love the little joy of being outside more in the summer. I remember on Sundays before I had to go back to work, I would take the kids to the park or we would stay outside and I would paint with them, because it's just about being together outside and enjoying nature."

© NBC Jenna's parents visit during the summer

Jenna added that summer was the perfect time to see her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

"My parents are closer to us during the summer, too. They're in Maine, and so we try to get up there as often as we can to hang with them, too," she said.

Sea change

© NBC The mom of three spoke about her retirement plans

After her former co-host, Hoda Kotb, exited Today in January to be more present in her children's lives, the idea of retirement seems to be at the forefront of Jenna's mind.

She revealed her dream to move back to her home state of Texas with her family one day in pursuit of a quieter life.

"I have this sort of dream – I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives," Jenna said on an August episode of Today.

© Instagram The TV personality wants to move her family to Texas

"I have a dream – I don't know how realistic it is – but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…"

"Well, why would that ever happen?" her guest host Matt Rogers quipped.

"Well…linear television, baby!" she laughed. "Who knows? But when I'm ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids – I went to a big public high school – have a different life."