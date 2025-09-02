Meet Anna Wintour's Vogue replacement Chloe Malle — who has a very famous mom

The wait is finally over. Anna Wintour, who has been synonymous with Vogue for nearly 40 years, has officially named her replacement. Just over two months after the veteran editor announced she would be stepping down from the coveted role — she is staying on as chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue — Chloe Malle has been pronounced the new Head of Editorial Content for American Vogue, effective immediately.

© Getty Images Chloe in 2015

Anna and Chloe's statements

Addressing team members, per Vogue, Anna said: "When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensely to Vogue's multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right," adding: "At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader. Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue's long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we've never been before."

Further praising Chloe, who is 39, she said: "Chloe has long been one of Vogue's secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion. But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world: Like the best designers, she understands fashion's big picture, its role shaping not just what's on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work."

Chloe herself shared: "Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled — and awed — to be part of that … I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor."

"I've spent my career at Vogue working in roles across every platform — from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media," she went on, and emphasized: "I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I'm excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue."

© Getty With her mother in 2019

Chloe's background

Chloe studied literary arts and comparative literature at Brown University, and after college, she worked for The New York Observer. She began working at Vogue in 2011, when she was named the title's Social Editor, and from 2016 to 2023, she was a Contributing Editor to the magazine, writing features, overseeing special projects, and working as a sittings editor. Prior to her EIC appointment, she was the editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through, Vogue's weekly fashion and culture podcast.

© Getty Her parents in 1993

Chloe's famous parents

Speaking with The New York Times on her new role, Chloe proclaimed herself a "proud 'nepo baby.'" Her father was French director Louis Malle, who passed away aged 63 in 1995 after a battle with lymphoma, and her mother is none other than Candice Bergen, who funnily enough, guest starred on Sex and the City as Carrie Bradshaw's Vogue editor.

Chloe grew up between Los Angeles and New York City; her parents were married from 1980 until Louis' death in 1995. "There is no question that I have 100 percent benefited from the privilege I grew up in," she further told the Times, emphasizing: "It's delusional to say otherwise. I will say, though, that it has always made me work much harder. It has been a goal for a lot of my life to prove that I'm more than Candice Bergen's daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills."

© Getty With her husband in 2017

Her personal life

Since 2015, Chloe has been married to Graham McGrath Albert, who at the time of their wedding was a senior vice president on the credit investment team at MatlinPatterson, an asset manager in New York, the Times reported. They have two kids, son Louis, born in 2020, and daughter Alice, born in 2022.