Anna Wintour's multi-million net worth revealed after stepping down as Vogue EIC after 37 years

After 37 years, Anna Wintour has stepped down as the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, and it feels as though an end of an era has taken place for international fashion lovers, across generations.

Her sharp blond bob and sleek sunglasses have become synonymous with the luxurious fashion industry and will surely be missed as the face of Vogue.

Anna's unexpected announcement was first shared with her staff during a meeting on June 25, 2025, and the news spread like wildfire.

So how much is the iconic mogul's net worth you ask? Anna is raking in a grand total of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

© Getty Images Anna Wintour is stepping down as the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue

Although she may not solely represent American Vogue anymore, the editor is far from retiring. She may be stepping down from the iconic position, but she is stepping into the roles of Conde Nast's Global Chief Content Officer, and she will also serve as the Global Editorial Director at Vogue.

As Anna settles into the new job titles, Vogue will begin searching for her replacement, who will have big heels to fill, so to speak.

© Getty Images Anna has been in the position for 37 years

Anna began her career at Vogue back in 1988, and she stepped in to replace then Editor-in-Chief, Grace Mirabella, as she started to make her own signature mark on the magazine.

The first cover that she oversaw featured model Michaela Bercu, and it was the first time that an American staple of denim was displayed on the cover, along with a $10,000 Christian Lacroix sweater, which showcased Anna's creative vision.

© Getty Images Anna isn't retiring, instead she will be taking on new roles at Conde Nast

In 2012, Anna spoke highly about that ground-breaking initial cover for Vogue, which set the tone for her successful decades-long-career. She expressed what it was about that cover that made it special and eye-catching.

Anna recalled to Vogue: "It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue's covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules."

© Getty Images Anna got her start at Vogue in 1988

Her conscious use of minimalism and the mashing of prices took on a life of its own, and she had a deep sense of knowing that the picture represented a new era of imagination that Vogue was about to explore.

She expressed: "Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement. But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can’t ask for more from a cover image than that."