Kylie Jenner wows in skin tight little white dress on a girl's night in LA

Kylie Jenner is in her fun era right now! Fresh from a dreamy European vacation with her sister Kendall, the 26-year-old is now on a girl's night to celebrate her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's birthday.

The pair turned heads on Saturday night as they were strutting their stuff through the streets of LA, heading to The Nice Guy, one of Kylie's favorite LA hotspots.

The beauty mogul got the Saturday night memo with her outfit wearing a skin-tight mini white summer dress which she paired with a pair of butter yellow mid-heel strappy sandals. Kylie completed the look with a black leather jacket.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner wowing in her white mini dress for a night out to celebrate her best friend's 27th birthday

Anastasia Karanikolaou (also commonly referred to as 'Stassie') dressed to impress for her 27th birthday plans, wearing a gold mini crochet dress with a plunging back.

© Getty Images Anastasia Karanikolaou aka Stassie is wearing her gold birthday dress to party with friends

She accessorized with a new locket she showed off on her Instagram page. The sentimental piece of jewelry featured diamond butterflies, and a photo of her mom who she recently lost.

She wrote on Instagram: "27 in 2 days.. got this locket as an early birthday present today so i could have you close. I will forever cherish this voicemail, so grateful I still get to hear you singing me happy birthday every year. i miss you mommy."

She continued: "@alexisjfisher I can't even put into words how much i love you thank you for the most special gift."

© Getty Images Stassie showing off the back of her party dress

The internet celeb took to TikTok earlier this year to share the anxiety she has been feeling since her mom passed in June 2023. Several other influencers, including her best pal Kylie Jenner, shared condolences at the time.

Kylie and Stassie are childhood best friends and the famous Jenner daughter has been by her side through the toughest of times.

Mom-of-two Kylie has been busy this summer, and hours before, she showed off a stunning photo from her recent trip to Majorca, telling her 399m followers: "Wishin I was still hereee". Proof that the post-holiday blues are real - even celebrities get them.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner showing off an unseen snap from her recent vacation

The glam brunette can be seen in an assortment of new Instagram snaps on the side of a yacht, leaning against a silver railing. She's dressed in a white summer co-ord consisting of a white crop top and a puffball skirt.

In one of the photos, you can see The Kardashians star turned away from the camera to reveal a bow that was at the back of the top.