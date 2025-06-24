Shania Twain showcases incredibly toned legs in sheer mini dress and statement crocs

Shania Twain has been gearing up for her upcoming tour, and has been having a lot of fun in the lead up.

The You're Still the One hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to update fans on the past few weeks, which have included taking part in an impromptu jam session - in serious style!

Shania posted footage of herself - which can be viewed at the bottom of this story - singing during a fun moment with musicians, dressed in a sheer white mini dress - the perfect summer-ready staple - teamed with a matching pair of white crocs. She wore her blond hair tied up and accessorized her look with a pink baseball cap.

© Instagram Shania Twain looked fabulous in a mini dress teamed with crocs

The video was posted amongst several photos and video from the star's jet setting life. Also included in the reel was a picture of Shania posing on the beach, and one of her taking a nap in a hotel lobby with her dog Sapphie in her arms.

In the caption, she wrote: "I thought I would share a little bit of what my life has looked like lately. A phone call that could have been an email, jam sessions with friends, meeting a wonderful singer at a restaurant for an impromptu still the one duet, and travelling and adventures with Sapphie. We head into rehearsals for the Summer tour next week, I can’t wait to get back on the road!"

© Instagram Shania is having an exciting year - pictured after recording new music

The country singer will be kicking off her tour on July 2 in Missoula, MT, and will be traveling across Canada and the United States until August 2, where her final show will take place in Florida.

The singer will be joined backstage on tour by her beloved husband, Frédéric Thiebaud, who she has been married to since 2011.

The couple married a year after dating and have an incredible love story. They first got together after Shania divorced her first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, who had an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife, Marie-Anne.

© Instagram Shania on the beach with her dog

Frédéric even helped raise Shania's son Eja from her marriage to Mutt. While the singer's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, she previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

© Instagram Shania Twain with husband Frederic Thiebaud

It's an exciting year for Shania, who will be turning 60 in August. She is feeling very positive about life, and recently shared a reflective post on social media, where she revealed she had a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

Alongside a picture of her standing in front of a large home while holding a guitar case, she explained she had been spending some time working on her music.

© Getty Images Shania is set to go on tour again on July 2

She wrote: "Papped by my own husband on the way to what turned out to be a great writing session! I've been lucky enough to find a little pocket of time to hide away and spend a little while putting down the ideas that have been spinning around in my head since the last album.

"Funny to hear your own thoughts, feelings and day dreams being realised into actual songs. As I head into my 60th journey around the sun and my 7th studio album I know that this world isn’t systemically built to nurture a woman of my age releasing music BUT I feel more in tune with myself than ever – strong, inspired and full of creative energy. Thank you to my fans who stay with me through the process, you are my inspiration."