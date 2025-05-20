Donald Trump Jr. roasted after doubling down on 'sarcastic' response to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis

Donald Trump Jr. has been called out over his "sarcastic" response to former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old's personal office released a statement on Sunday announcing that Biden had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

Following the news, Trump Jr. took to X and suggested there was a conspiracy surrounding Biden's diagnosis.

"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???" he wrote.

© Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. has been roasted for his 'sarcastic' response to Biden's cancer diagnosis

People were quick to call out his tasteless comment, calling him "despicable", while others pointed out Biden's wife has a doctoral degree in education and not a degree in medicine.

"Don Jr has no idea what the difference is between a PhD and a MD," one commented. Another said: "Someone pls explain to Don Jr the difference between PhD and MD.

The following day, Trump Jr. doubled down on his comment, claiming he was being sarcastic but still hinted at a cover-up.

© Getty Images Joe Biden is fighting 'aggressive' prostate cancer

"The Dem-Media is trying to cover up the cover up over Biden's failing health - Which was obvious to anyone with a functioning brain - Because they know it implicates all of them. It won't work," he wrote on X.

He later added: "I sometimes forget that part of the mental disorder of leftism is an inability to understand sarcasm. So for the confused libs out there, I'm well aware that Jill Biden is a fake doctor, not a real one...Unlike the Dems who were calling for her to be Surgeon General in 2020."

Social media users didn't believe Trump Jr.'s comment was sarcasm and roasted him for his response.

© Getty Images Trump Jr. claimed he knows Dr. Jill Biden ins't an MD

"Sarcasm??? Nice try. Part of the mental disorder of your father and his supporters is thinking that we are all dumb enough to buy you walking it back as sarcasm. You can take your foot out of your mouth, now," one replied.

Another said: "Well, well, well, if it isn't the pot calling the kettle black. Donald Trump Jr., the man who inherited his wealth and position, is now questioning someone else's credentials. The irony is palpable."

A third commented: "The first tweet was embarrassing but double downing like this just made it worse."

Biden's cancer diagnosis

© Getty Images People rallied behind Biden

Biden broke his silence on Monday after his diagnosis was announced. Alongside a photo of him and his wife at their home, with their cat on their lap, Biden wrote: "Cancer touches us all.

"Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

According to the official statement, Biden's cancer has metastasised to the bone, but it added that it was hormone-sensitive and "allows for effective management."

© Getty Images Trump and Melania issued a heartfelt statement after Biden's diagnosis

It further added that he and his family were "reviewing treatment options with his physicians," although no further updates were provided.

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to issue a statement that read: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis.

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."