Meet Donald Trump's five children and 10 grandchildren

Former US president Donald Trump is once again running to govern America, his campaign shrouded in controversy following his shock conviction for 34 felony counts at his recent trial. Trump is due to be sentenced on 11 July.

Away from the drama of the courtroom, the 77-year-old businessman has a large family of five children from his three marriages, along with ten grandchildren.

Donald was married to the late model Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992 and they had three children together. He then wed Marla Maples in 1993, and had one baby with her, divorcing in 1999. In 2005, the former Apprentice boss said 'I do' to Melania Trump and the couple also welcomed one child.

WATCH: Young members of the Trump family

Read on to learn about Donald Trump's children and grandchildren…

Donald Trump's kids with ex-wife Ivana Trump

Donald and Ivana Trump share three children together: Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric. They have all gone on to have their own children.

© getty Ivana Trump and Donald Trump circa 1987 in New York City

Donald Trump Jr.

© Shannon Finney Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump's son Don Jr. 46, a businessman, political activist and TV presenter engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

He was previously married to Vanessa Haydon between 2005 and 2018 and the couple share five children together: Kai, 17, Donald III, 15, Tristan, 12, Spencer, 11, and Chloe, nine.

© instagram Vanessa and her five children with Don Trump Jr

Eric Trump

Like his brother Don Jr, Eric, 40, is a businessman, activist and former reality TV host. He is executive vice president of his father's business which he runs with his elder brother.

Eric is married to TV producer Lara Yunaska and they share two children, Eric, age six, and Carolina, four.

Ivanka Trump

Donald's daughter, businesswoman and mum Ivanka, 42, married Jared Kushner in 2009 and the pair share three children: Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight.

Ivanka was a senior advisor to her father during his past presidency and prior to this ran her own successful fashion business. Of late she has been concentrating on raising her family.

Donald Trump's child with ex-wife Marla Maples

Donald and actress Marla were together for four years, although their divorce was finalized two years following their split. They share one daughter together, Tiffany.

© Getty Donald Trump with his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1996

Tiffany Trump

Lawyer Tiffany, 30, was born in Florida and grew up in California with her mother. She was named after the jewellery store Tiffany & Co, which stood next to Trump Tower on New York's Fifth Avenue.

Tiffany has been married to wealthy businessman Michael Boulos since 2022.

© Chip Somodevilla Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump

Donald Trump's child with Melania Trump

Donald and his current wife Melania share one child together, a son named Barron.

© Getty Images Donald Trump with Melania and son Barron

Barron Trump

Donald married model Melania in 2005 and the couple welcomed Barron, now 18, in March 2006. Barron is their only child together.

Barron Trump with dad Donald Trump

Barron lived with his parents in the White House during his father's presidency, and he now resides with his mother in Florida's Palm Beach.

He recently graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a $38,000 a year private coeducational college-preparatory middle and high school. He previously studied at St Andrew's in Maryland which costs $50,000 a year.