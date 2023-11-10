Nicki Minaj's before and after photos unearthed amid cosmetic surgery confession - ‘I was fine just the way I was'

Nicki Minaj has been reflecting on her cosmetic surgery decisions, as she revealed that she loves the way she looked before she got surgery.

Speaking to Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle for The Run-Through with Vogue podcast as she graces Vogue’s November issue, the Starships singer spoke about her appearance:

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was.’”

WATCH: Nicki Minaj looks very different at 25

Nicki has been particularly vocal about her appearance changes lately, as she shared a video to Instagram of herself before she got surgery, captioned: “25 never looked better. No surgery. No wigs. Just a brand new Colgate smile”.

She reflected on her younger self: "I didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having boobs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things," she continued. "And when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to look like that girl again.’ ”

“The reason why I wasn’t able to look back at my old photos was I didn’t like the way I looked, right, physically, and now I love the way that person looks physically”, she added.

The rapper suggested that becoming a mother might have influenced her change in perspective as “seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think why didn’t I like this? So weird.”

Last year Nicki shared a before and after photo of herself from 2008 to 2022 to show fans how her looks have changed over the years.

Fans have speculated over the years about what work the ‘Barbie Tings’ star has had done, and while she’s not given an exhaustive list of her physical appearance changes, she mentioned on the Joe Budden podcast in March 2022 that in the early days she "never had surgery. I had ass shots."

Similarly, in August 2023 she revealed that after the birth of her son Papa Bear she got a breast reduction.

"Nature did what they had to do for Papa Bear," she told City Girls rapper JT in an Instagram live stream.

"I'm not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry, and I was like, 'No, no, not yet, not yet.' And yeah, she was right. I should've hurried up and took them off."

