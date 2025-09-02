Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in tiny bikini as she leads Labor Day celebrations

The A-list came to play for Labor Day weekend in everything from tiny bikinis to sleek activewear, as they celebrated the unofficial end of summer. The holiday saw celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow hit the beach, go hiking and relax on private boats, as they showcased their stunning figures and glowing, sun-kissed complexions. Join HELLO! as we discover how Hollywood's best and brightest spent their day off with some fun in the sun.

1/ 8 © Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth cozied up to her husband of seven years during their Labor Day getaway. The actress looked better than ever in a navy blue halter-neck bikini and aviator sunglasses as she sat on the beach beside Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.



2/ 8 © Instagram Millie Bobby Brown New mom Millie Bobby Brown sizzled in a leopard print bikini top and denim shorts, complete with a matching animal print scarf that she artfully tied around her head. The mirror selfie comes just weeks after the Stranger Things star revealed she had adopted a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.



3/ 8 © Instagram Selena Gomez Selena couldn't have been happier to spend Labor Day with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and some of her closest friends as they vacationed by a lake. She looked incredible in a brown bikini while sitting with one of her pals, and in another snap, planted a kiss on Benny's cheek as the pair reclined on a boat together.



4/ 8 © Instagram Hailey Bieber Hailey proved her supermodel skills in a sizzling photo posted to her Instagram stories that saw the mother of one clad in a tiny animal print bikini with a floppy beach hat on her head, her brunette locks cascading down her back in beachy waves.



5/ 8 © Instagram Kendall Jenner The 29-year-old left nothing to the imagination when she shared a photo of her black bikini bottoms as she stood in front of a pool, ready to dive in. "Sunday," she simply captioned the post, which also featured a pouting selfie, a delicious focaccia, and trays upon trays of ripe tomatoes.



6/ 8 © Instagram LeAnn Rimes Singer LeAnn Rimes joined in on the fun with a cute couple photo alongside her husband, Eddie Cibrian. She donned a matching gray athletic set with a white cap and brown shoes as she flung her arm around her actor beau. Eddie wore a white tee, dark blue shorts and a dark blue trucker cap as he smiled in the sweet snap. In the background, a crystal clear lake sat underneath mountains and a forest. "Labor Day weekend was spent not laboring, in nature with beautiful friends," LeAnn wrote in the caption. "Our hearts are full! Hope you all have had a relaxing holiday weekend!"



7/ 8 © Instagram Heidi Montag Reality TV star Heidi Montag was glowing in a floral, multicolored bikini with a matching sarong as she posed on a balcony in front of the beach, her blonde hair worn down in soft waves.

