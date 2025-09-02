Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in tiny bikini as she leads Labor Day celebrations
Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow donned their best bikini looks to mark the end of summer over the Labor Day Weekend

Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
2 minutes ago
The A-list came to play for Labor Day weekend in everything from tiny bikinis to sleek activewear, as they celebrated the unofficial end of summer. The holiday saw celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow hit the beach, go hiking and relax on private boats, as they showcased their stunning figures and glowing, sun-kissed complexions. Join HELLO! as we discover how Hollywood's best and brightest spent their day off with some fun in the sun.

Gwyneth Paltrow bikini photo with husband Brad Falchuk© Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth cozied up to her husband of seven years during their Labor Day getaway. The actress looked better than ever in a navy blue halter-neck bikini and aviator sunglasses as she sat on the beach beside Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

Millie Bobby Brown animal print bikini headscarf© Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

New mom Millie Bobby Brown sizzled in a leopard print bikini top and denim shorts, complete with a matching animal print scarf that she artfully tied around her head. The mirror selfie comes just weeks after the Stranger Things star revealed she had adopted a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Selena Gomez beige bikini boat trip© Instagram

Selena Gomez

Selena couldn't have been happier to spend Labor Day with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and some of her closest friends as they vacationed by a lake. She looked incredible in a brown bikini while sitting with one of her pals, and in another snap, planted a kiss on Benny's cheek as the pair reclined on a boat together.

Hailey Bieber swimsuit photo sun hat© Instagram

Hailey Bieber

Hailey proved her supermodel skills in a sizzling photo posted to her Instagram stories that saw the mother of one clad in a tiny animal print bikini with a floppy beach hat on her head, her brunette locks cascading down her back in beachy waves.

Kendall Jenner swimsuit photo black bikini© Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The 29-year-old left nothing to the imagination when she shared a photo of her black bikini bottoms as she stood in front of a pool, ready to dive in. "Sunday," she simply captioned the post, which also featured a pouting selfie, a delicious focaccia, and trays upon trays of ripe tomatoes.

Leann Rimes Eddie Cibrian Labor Day photo© Instagram

LeAnn Rimes

Singer LeAnn Rimes joined in on the fun with a cute couple photo alongside her husband, Eddie Cibrian. She donned a matching gray athletic set with a white cap and brown shoes as she flung her arm around her actor beau. Eddie wore a white tee, dark blue shorts and a dark blue trucker cap as he smiled in the sweet snap. In the background, a crystal clear lake sat underneath mountains and a forest. "Labor Day weekend was spent not laboring, in nature with beautiful friends," LeAnn wrote in the caption. "Our hearts are full! Hope you all have had a relaxing holiday weekend!"

Heidi Montag bikini reclining on lounge© Instagram

Heidi Montag

Reality TV star Heidi Montag was glowing in a floral, multicolored bikini with a matching sarong as she posed on a balcony in front of the beach, her blonde hair worn down in soft waves.

Julianne Hough black bikini beach© Instagram

Julianne Hough

Julianne showcased her enviable abs in a sun-drenched vacation snap, with the dancer donning a tiny black bikini while enjoying time on the beach. Her blonde bob was slicked back with seawater, and she added dark sunglasses to complete the look.

