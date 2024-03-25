Tallulah Willis reveals 'real' appearance after having fillers dissolved in glowing selfie

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis is staying true to her commitment to being transparent with her social media followers.

The youngest daughter of the former couple, 30, has long been open about the highs and lows of her personal life – from past mental health challenges to her recent autism diagnosis – and most recently got candid about her decision to dissolve the fillers in her face.

The former actress is the youngest of the three Willis-Moore women; Bruce and Demi, who were married from 1987 to 2000, also share Rumer Willis, 35, and Scout Willis, 32. The Die Hard actor has since married Emma Heming Willis, and they share daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight.

Over the weekend, Tallulah took to Instagram and shared a radiant selfie from bed, highlighting her natural glow.

In the caption, she revealed: "Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved."

"After being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me," she explained, noting: "I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years."

She continued: "Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! More is better!" before adding that the day prior she had also dyed her hair the "strawberriest blonde," and is "feeling cute."

Fans were then quick to praise Tallulah for her candidness and complement the sun-filled selfie, with one writing: "Girl you are glowing," as others followed suit with: "Good decision and as usual such a great post expressing your truth," and: "You are beautiful, that's what counts! Forget the other stuff. Bravo, so proud that you talk about your experience! This will help thousands of young people," plus another added: "You are beautiful, brave, and resilient; and you're inspiring those around you every day to be their authentic selves."

© Getty Tallulah with her mom and sisters at the recent Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Tallulah was most recently also praised by her Instagram followers when she opened up for the first time about recently receiving an autism diagnosis, and stating it "changed" her life, for the better.

Earlier this month, she posted a throwback video with her father, where she appears hoisted on his hip while he gives an interview on the red carpet. She wrote in the caption: "Tell me [you're] autistic without telling me [you're] autistic," prompting fans to both inquire about the apparent health revelation, and gush about Bruce's calm and caring demeanor in the clip.

© Getty The Willis, Moore, Heming family in 2019

After one of her followers wrote: "Not sure how much of your journey you've shared but would love to read more. You're brave and inspiring and this is a very sweet video," Tallulah replied with insight into her diagnosis.

"Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life," she wrote alongside a sun emoji.

