70s music icon dead at 81 years of age following cancer battle

Seventies music icon Rick Davies has died aged 81 years, after a long battle with cancer. The Supertramp founding member passed away in his Long Island home on Friday. "The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies," the band's statement read.

Rick was born in Swindon in 1944 and co-founded the band in 1970 alongside Roger Hodgson. The band racked up several awards including 1980's Album of the Year category for "Breakfast in America".

When Rick was eight he discovered a Gene Krupa album and he was hooked. "That one hit me like a rocket. It was like water in the desert," he told Pop Culture. "On the radio in England in that era, all you heard was Vera Lynn and corny sort of stuff."

© WireImage Rick Davies and Supertramp, the band behind Breakfast in America.

Rick then tried his hand at drumming: "That's like being Tiger Woods. You get to do what you love to do and everything else is pretty much done for you." But then discovered piano was more his thing.

"Suddenly people were responding to me," he says. "That instrument just seemed right for me."

Supertramp was due to reunite yet sadly Rick was diagnosed with myeloma in 2015 and cancelled touring due to his health issues.

© Redferns Rick Davies at the keys — the sound that defined Supertramp

He is survived by his wife Sue Davies. They married in 1977 and she stepped up to serve as their band manager in 1984.

Tributes for the star flooded in. "I’m in disbelief, grieving with all my fellow Trampers," wrote one fan.

"Tearfully celebrating the life and music of Supertramp’s Rick Davies," wrote Composer Bear McCreary.

© Getty Images Rick Davies (far left) with Supertramp in their early years

"A generational talent, he wrote "Bloody Well Right," one of the most iconic songs of the decade. Sending condolences and gratitude to his family. #RIP."

"His lyrics accompanied me in joys and crises, his songs made me think, question, and feel. I formed myself personally and politically listening to him," wrote another fan.

"Today, we need more music that moves us, that makes us think about justice, vulnerability. Thank you, Rick," wrote another.