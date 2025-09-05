1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton shares personal update as fans rally to her side

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton saw an outpouring of support from her fans when she revealed she was stepping back from the spotlight, which comes just days after her cousin, Katie Slaton, passed away. Katie had appeared several times on the TLC reality show and was particularly close to Tammy's sister, Amanda Halterman. Tammy took to TikTok on Thursday to share a personal update with fans, writing that her partnership with The FatBoy App had come to an abrupt end.

Tammy's personal update

"I hate to do this, but I will now no longer be working with The FatBoy App," Tammy wrote on TikTok. "So all events that were planned will be canceled for me to attend, but October 25, the bluegrass food truck benders meet and greet, I will still be attending."

Her fans shared their support in the comment section, with one writing, "I'm glad you made the right decision for you!!" while another added, "Take care of yourself!! Your peace matters." Another fan chimed in, "I'm sorry to hear about that girl, I hope you're happy tho [sic]," while a fourth commented, "You're doing what you need to do, we support you girly."

The TV personality's life has been marked by ups and downs in recent years, following her incredible 500 lb weight loss. Aside from getting her health back on track, she tragically lost her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023 from natural causes due stemming from "complications of super morbid obesity", per the autopsy report. She then found love again with Andrea Dalton, and the pair announced their engagement in June 2025.

Rallying together

While the 39-year-old has not yet spoken out about the death of her cousin, she did share an emotional plea with her fans in January, asking them to help with Katie's medical bills. "Y'all, I'm so sorry to be asking a big favor like this, but if anyone can help, even if it's a dollar, [it] would help my cousin out so much," Tammy wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Tammy shared that her partnership with the app had come to an end

"She has been on my show, but this is something new; our family just found out about her having cancer. Even if you can't donate, [all I] ask is for you to pray…anything and everything is greatly appreciated not only by [my cousin], but myself and my siblings. Our fans have been there for us for so long now, and y'all mean the world...so any act of kindness is and will be greatly appreciated, thank you so much, and before anyone asks, yes, I've donated myself."

Katie passed away on August 25

Saying goodbye

Tammy's older sister, Amanda, announced the sad news that Katie had passed away in late August, after a months-long cancer battle. "It is with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this. My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday," she wrote on social media. "She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the party and my best friend."

© Instagram Amanda announced the tragic news via social media

"I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home," Amanda added. "Please pray for my aunt, uncle and cousins, but mostly for the babies and for Natalie to be strong. Please pray for everyone who loves her. Thank you all who has come out and supported her. #cancerscks." Katie was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare type of stomach cancer, earlier in the year and had undergone chemotherapy.